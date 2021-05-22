Sports
Scott Dixon has the highest lap of Indy 500 practice on Fast Friday
INDIANAPOLIS It was a smoother last day of the Indianapolis 500 practice on Fast Friday after an eventful Thursday.
After the controversial photo turned near-crash to start Thursday practice followed by first practice Crash, horsepower was ramped up but the drama simmered.
Colts defensive backKenny Moores green flag meant the start of a day with peak speeds as high as 240 mph about 10 mph faster than the first three days of the workout.
More Fast Fridays:Drivers aim for Fast Nine berth: ‘Then you have a chance’
Scott DixonThe good work so far in practice continued with his best single lap speed of 233.302 mph. Behind him was Colton Herta, who was nearly involved in a crash on Thursday because of the photo op. The top three was completed by veteran Tony Kanaan, who had the best speed on Thursday.
While the speeds couldn’t compare to Marco Andrett’s memorable 233.491mph lap during last year’s Fast Friday, one trend that continued was Honda’s dominance.
Ten of the 12 top speeds in single rounds of last year’s Fast Friday belonged to the same number of Honda as this year.
That continued to be the case in the four lap averages this year, with Honda in nine of the top 12.
Pretty happy with the speed of the cars, Dixon said. There are many strong cars. Honda is doing fantastic again.
More for Indy 500 fans:
Team Penske President Tim Cindric believed their Chevrolet cars could be more competitive, but the trend is clearly not heading in that direction.
I think we are optimistic that we have closed that gap, but we only know what we have achieved and what we have done, Cindric told IndyStar. And I think we have taken good steps there. I think our preparation for the race and understanding the different things that happened last year is in my opinion as good as every year we’ve been here.
Chevrolet driver Pato O Ward didn’t go into detail as he hadn’t talked much to his engineer about it, but he clearly expressed displeasure with the performance of his car.
High temperatures an additional obstacle
OWard said the weather played a factor Friday with hot track conditions (105-120 degrees) making it more difficult and still causing some problems for those with a later qualifying draw on Saturday.
If you sign early, you should take advantage of it, OWard said. It really makes a difference. Not that you can’t be fast in the afternoon, but it just makes it a lot harder to be consistent throughout the four rounds.
Alexander Rossi who set the seventh best one-lap speed on Friday, said that while conditions could make it difficult, he doesn’t expect drivers to shy away from still trying late qualifying runs given what’s at stake.
Santino Ferruccis returns
Santino Ferrucci was back on track less than 24 hours after a car accident sent him to hospital with a left leg injury on Thursday.
Ferrucci wore a brace all day and limped a bit, but he was back on the track after his crew drove all night to get his car back in race condition.
Ferrucci finished with the 14th best single lap speed (230,924 miles per hour) and looks to be in a good position to continue qualifying and see you next week.
Here’s a full list of Fast Friday’s best single lap speeds:
1 No. 9 Scott Dixon 233.302
2 No. 26 Colton Herta 232784
3 No. 48 Tony Kanaan 232,690
4 No. 8 Marcus Ericsson 232690
5 No. 10 Alex Palou 232.155
6 No. 5 Pato OWard 232.034
7 No. 27 Alexander Rossi 231863
8 No. 30 Takuma Sato 231598
9 No. 18 Ed Jones 231569
10 No. 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 231539
11 no. 15 Graham Rahal 231518
12 No. 21 Rinus Veekay 231,325
13 No. 25 Stefan Wilson 230,977
14 no. 45 Santino Ferrucci 230,924
15 No. 20 Ed Carpenter 230.901
16 No. 60 Jack Harvey 230840
17 No. 29 James Hinchcliffe 230817
18 No. 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 230.666
19 No. 47 Conor Daly 230,627
No. 7 Felix Rosenqvist 230587
21 No. 06 Helio Castroneves 230.512
22 No. 2 Josef Newgarden 230479
23 No. 59 Max Chilton 230473
24 No. 3 Scott McLaughlin 230415
25 No. 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 230366
26 No. 98 Marco Andretti 230,335
27 No. 4 Dalton needed 230. 197
28 No. 1 JR Hildebrand 229973
29 No. 12 Willpower 229,847
30 No. 22 Simon Pagenaud 229792
31 No. 24 Sage Karam 229536
32 No. 16 Simona De Silvestro 229.477.88
33 No. 14 Sebastien Bourdais 229426
34 No. 11 Charlie Kimball 228520
35 No. 75 RC Enerson 226.055
This is how Fast Friday shaves the fastest speed compared to pole positions since 2015 and vice versa:
Fast fastest lap on Friday (pole position):
Marco Andretti 2020 (1)
Conor Daly 2019 (11)
Marco Andretti 2018 (12)
2017 Sbastien Bourdais (DNQ, injury)
2016 willpower (6)
Simon Pagenaud 2015 (3)
Pole winner (Fast Friday fastest lap):
Marco Andretti 2020 (1)
Simon Pagenaud 2019 (7)
2018 Ed Carpenter (3)
Scott Dixon 2017 (12)
2016 James Hinchcliffe (3)
2015 Scott Dixon (2nd)
