College Football Matrix says Pac-12 Conference uses flawed strategy in pursuit of football game





Dave Bartoo is known as the College Football Matrix. His mix of analysis and consultation has led him to consult with various university programs and conferences. He joined me on Friday for a 1-on-1 discussion of the Pac-12 conference and the pursuit of a spot in the four-man College Football Playoff. Listen to the full interview with Dave Bartoo here. It’s a numbers game, Bartoo said. Making the playoffs is a numbers game. Whether there is an eye test for the College Football Playoff: There is no eye test. First of all, none of them have the experience to take the eye test. Maybe Barry Alvarez, but he’s an exception who is one in 12 people. None of them have time to take an eye test. Who has time to watch two hours of each team on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and rank 30 teams? You watch 60 hours of film, know what you’re watching, and then rank 25 teams. I call BS. Huge amounts of BS on the eye test. It does not exist. You have to go fast, and those are numbers. To the disadvantage of the Pac-12 which plays nine conference games: When it comes to the playoff committee, it comes down to a few important things: Top 25 win and win against quality teams. A quality team is a team that finishes with a 7-5 record or better. When it comes to the Pac-12, they have 12 teams and play each other nine times … the SEC and ACC play each other eight times. It takes a 9-3 record to get into the Top 25. If all SEC teams start 4-0, all they have to do is go to 5-3 and they are Top 25. If the Pac-12 starts 3-0, they still have to go 6-3 during the conference to get to the Top 25 and they have fewer teams. The numbers are stacked against the Pac-12 … the Pac-12 should have dropped back to playing eight games a long time ago. About who Bartoo sees as real contenders in the Pac-12 North and South: We all know that since the divisions came into play years ago, 81 percent of all division winners across the country have come from your top three recruiters. Stanford, Oregon, Washington, Utah, USC, UCLA – your top three are on either side. Really good talk – rich stuff – from Bartoo. Worth the effort. We talked about Oregons ‘trajectory, Oregon States’ upcoming season, and more. Listen to the full interview with Dave Bartoo here:

