



Every time Sonny and Harry Ao on thedoublestennis court, the opposition faced quite a fight.

After all, who knows each other better than a pair of twin brothers in a sport where there is trust and chemistry between teammates?

Two standouts among a strong contingent of Hahnville players, theTo thecompleted their pre-track career this season, helping the Tigers to their fourth consecutive district championship. For their role in those exploits, the brothers remained undefeated in the district game this season in a return after the 2020 season was interrupted and then canceled due to COVID-19.

That unbeaten district marker helped continue a trend like theTo thewere part of an upper class that never lost a district game and the two never lost a district game. As seniors, they were named District MVP for doubles.

We started playing in eighth grade, Sonny said. Once we took it seriously, we went to court for two or three hours a day four or five times a week, and then we got better and better.

The chemistry between the two is really on the field.

Just like any other sport you need to know where each person is before doing anything, just like in football, the quarterback needs to know where his wide receivers are in tennis, you need to know where your opponent is to take a shot “You have to know the strengths of your teammates and you have to play against each other,” said Harry.

Sonny agreed.

If it’s someone you know so well, you can just say, okay, I know he’ll get that ball, Sonny said. And vice versa. Wekind has that as twins, we just know each other. Weren’t perfect, but when it comes to teamwork, I think we have that advantage because we’ve known each other all our lives.

They won’t be leaving the sport completely behind, but the two will shift their focus as they will both be departing from Hahnville to attend LSU, where each major in electrical engineering will be. That topic will absorb most of their attention, although they noted that they are suitable for inpatient treatment in time.

Tennis was just one activity the twins engaged in during a busy four years at HHS. They were each member of the Interact club for three years, student councilors for four years, and the beta club for three years. Harry was the Beta Club’s treasurer as a senior andInteractionmedia relations officer. Sonny was a parliamentarian at Beta Club as a senior. Both graduated cum laude.

They love to stay active in the community, and have credited Interact with helping them do that during their time in Hahnville.

It was also a way to meet new friends, Sonny said. Destrehan also started an Interact club, so there was a mix of new people, more people in our ward, and that helped us meet new friends.

Both twins gave credit to their uncle for inspiring them to go into electrical engineering as the latter has made his career in the field.

He’s been someone who could innovate creatively and build things, Sonny said. I’ve been really interested in becoming a software engineer, programming and making games, but not many people are hired in the field. With electrical engineering, it looks better than that field, so that helped the decision.

Harry said he loved building things since he was very young, and that his intentions had to wander between mechanical engineering and electrical engineering before finally choosing the latter.

The two are happy to have each other for continued support as they make the move into college life.

Well, they’re both in the tech dorm, and everyone there is studying for the same classes. I think they can help each other well, and I think we have enough support around us, Harry said.

Sonny added, Engineering is one of the harder things to tackle in college, so it’s definitely a plus (to go together).