China’s ping pong hold seen in Tokyo, Sport News & Top Stories





SHANGHAI China has won 28 of the 32 gold Olympic table tennis medals, but their supremacy could undergo the biggest test yet in Tokyo. Few countries have dominated a sport like China – they have each won gold for the last three Games – but one state media has broken ranks to warn of a “crisis”. Home advantage to fierce rivals Japan, inconsistent form among China’s top players, and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, suggest their players may not have quite their way when the delayed Tokyo Olympics kick off on July 23. Alarm bells rang this month when what was billed as an Olympic simulation among Chinese players showed shocking results. Ranked 122nd in the world, Zhou Qihao amazed reigning Olympic champion Ma Long and world No. 1 Fan Zhendong to win the men’s title. There was also a shock in mixed doubles, which will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo. The state-run China News Service called it “a wake-up call” and a “not-so-minor crisis.” “The shape of the main players is so up and down, can it be adjusted for the Olympics?” asked the news agency. Mima Ito, the number 2 in the women’s world from Japan, has been identified by the Chinese media as the main threat to a new clean-up campaign. Singapore’s number 9 Feng Tianwei, who has team silver from the 2008 Beijing Games and two bronze statues from the 2012 London Games, will also seek to disrupt world order. In the men’s singles, there is 17-year-old child prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto, whose parents are Chinese. Peng You, editor-in-chief of the online magazine Ping Pong, dismissed the conversation about a crisis, but said “the threat is unprecedented” since table tennis became a full-fledged Olympic sport in 1988. Except for China, only South Korea (three times) ) and Sweden had (once) won Olympic titles. China named their six-man team for Tokyo this week, with world champion Liu Shiwen out of the women’s singles lineup. The 30-year-old, who has been injured, plays in team and mixed doubles. World No. 1 Champions Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha will be their women’s singles, while Ma and Fan were selected for the men’s singles. For reigning triple jump Olympic champion Christian Taylor, it will be a challenge just to go to Japan. The American will miss the opportunity to win a third consecutive gold medal due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Four-time world champion Taylor’s partner, Austrian athlete Beate Schrott, said the 30-year-old was injured during a game in the Czech Republic on Wednesday and has already undergone surgery. FRANCE MEDIA AGENCY







