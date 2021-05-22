Boyd Rankin retires from cricket

Ireland and Warwickshire legend Boyd Rankin today announced his retirement from international and inter-provincial cricket.

The 68 paceman has taken the time for a great career winning every trophy with the Bears and also becoming one of only 15 players to ever play Test cricket for two countries.

Ranked played 153 games in all formats for Ireland in two stints separated by three years playing for England, in which he played one Test, against Australia in 2014.

Announcing his decision, Rankin said, “Withdrawing from international cricket is always a difficult decision, but I think now is the right time to leave.” I have put my heart and soul into playing professional cricket since 2003 and have loved every minute of it. I never dreamed that I would play for Ireland as often as I do and to travel the world playing in countless World Cups and putting on the Irish jersey is something I will never forget.

“To also have a long career in county cricket, especially during my 11-year stint at Warwickshire, where we won the County Championship, two 50-over competition and the T20 Blast in 2014, was very special and something I very grateful for that. “

Between 2008 and 2016, Rankin played 157 games for Warwickshire and was a key member of their trophy-winning teams in all formats. He was an integral part of the Bears raising the T20 Blast trophy in 2014 and, along with Chris Wright, Keith Barker, Chris Woakes, Rikki Clarke and Jeetan Patel, was a member of arguably the best bowling attack ever that the Bears represented back then they won the championship in 2012.

There are many people to thank for helping me on this journey, ”he said. “My parents first because they introduced me to the game and took me to practice and games as a child, and because they have supported me throughout my career. Also to my partner Anna who helped and supported me during the last part of my career.

“Several coaches helped me get started – Bran ORourke in my younger years with Ireland, Mike Hendrick in Derbyshire, Adi Birrell for giving me the opportunity at the 2007 World Cup, as well as Phil Simmons, John Bracewell and Graham Ford on my Ireland career.

“Ashley Giles, Dougie Brown, Allan Donald and Graeme Welch were also a huge influence on me in Warwickshire, and I thank them for all their help and guidance.

Rankin joined the Derbyshire Bears in 2008 and made his home debut against Essex late that season – his first wicket for the club, upcoming team-mate Varun Chopra, caught in the slips by Darren Maddy.

“I arrived after the club had just had a really bad season and it was great to be part of the rebuilding process,” said Rankin. “In 2010 we ran the big break and won four of the last five games to stay in the Division One Championship, which was a huge turning point. In 2011 we almost won the title and in 2012 we won it. I feel very privileged to be part of that squad among such good players – and good friends. “

Rankin’s standout day as a bear followed the finals day in 2014, when Dougie Brown’s team raised the trophy at the end of a pulsating day at Edgbaston. ‘Big Boyd’ played a pivotal role in the triumph, garnered numbers of 4-0-26-0 against Surrey in the semi-final and 4-0-21-2, including the massive wickets of Ashwell Prince and Usman Khawaja, against Lancashire in the final.

“I was most happy with the 0 for 26 because Surrey had started really well and then I came over around fifth or sixth and we held them back,” he said. “We had very good plans for the tournament that year and it worked out perfectly.

“It was a fantastic day. When the second semifinal started, I went home and watched it a few times on the TV. It was really good to come home and relax for a while. Then we managed to win the final and the atmosphere in the ground was incredible. It was a special day – and a great night!

“The Bears fans have always been great to me. I would like to think they see me as someone who has always given everything for the team. I cannot thank them enough for the way they made me feel at home and I will never forget that. As they say, once a bear, always a bear! “