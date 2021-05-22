CBS Sports projects Bijan Robinson to win Heisman





In the portion of the college football outdoor season timeline formally known as “ list season, ” there are many predictions and experiences on the Forty Acres ahead of a major drop ahead. The Texas football program and new head coach Steve Sarkisian are preparing for a season that could have a lot of potential. Texas has a bunch of budding stars on each side of the ball to help this team move forward in 2021. But nothing beats the star presence the Longhorns have in sophomore backs. Bijan Robinson this year. Sark and the Longhorns could have a dominant ground game in the Big 12 led by the duo of Robinson and junior Roschon Johnson backtracking. Robinson was one of the hottest running backs in the entire country to finish last season. In the last two games of his actual freshman campaign, he averaged over 18 yards per carry and 18 yards per touch. The media hype is already building up around Bijan and rightly so. He was solid for the Longhorns along the trajectory and appears to be one of the Big 12’s brightest stars in its second season. Bijan Robinson a Heisman winner for Texas football in 2021? A piece from CBS Sports this week gave some predictions for the impending 2021 college football season as we approach the 100 days to kick off the first weekend of game action. And one of the bold predictions mentioned in this piece ahead of the 2021 season was that Bijan was selected as the winner of the Heisman Trophy. Here’s more on what this piece from CBS Sports had to say on the matter of choosing Bijan to win this year’s Heisman. Perhaps the Heisman voters have grown tired of the quarterback run too, and Alabama-wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s 2020 victory was a watershed moment in the way voters think about contenders. Smith linked statistical excellence with the elusive recognition that he was simply the most outstanding player on the field. Robinson has the potential to match that profile with his explosiveness leading to striking play and the universal nature of how he can be used in Texas offense basically guarantees yards and touchdowns both on the ground and through the air. The impact that the new Sark plan will have on the attack in Texas as a whole, and specifically for Bijan, is a big reason why there is so much hype for this team. Sark regularly helped produce 1,000-yard rushers during his time as Alabama Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, and in many previous positions he held at the college level. If Bijan was able to drive more than 700 rushing yards last year in a limited workload with well under 100 carriers, getting over the 1000-yard is certainly not out of the question this fall. And it should be one of the more efficient and electric rushers in the Power Five. Texas finished last season with a record of 7-3 (5-3 Big 12) led by former head coach Tom Herman. Sark took over as the next Texas head coach in place of Herman on January 2.

