State tennis: Waynflete’s Morgan Warner and Waterville’s Inga Zimba win hard-fought games in the second round

LEWISTON Patience and consistency all contributed to a second round win for Morgan Warner in third place.

The Waynflete School senior fended off Gardiners Lindsey Bell with a 6-0, 6-0 win at the 2021 MPA singles tennis state championships on Friday.

She was very athletic. She can move well and get to every ball, Providence College-bound Warner said of Bell.

Warner, who is No. 3, said her consistency played a part in her win.

That’s what I’ve been working on a lot lately, she said. So I think I should look at that in the future.

Waynflete girl tennis coach Linda Cohen said Warner’s patience also made a difference when dealing with Bell.

Sometimes she gets a little farther when the balls start flying, ”Cohen said. “She really played inside herself today. That girl was a really good athlete and really got some balls back that I don’t know if Morgan expected.

Sixth-seeded Inga Zimba from Waterville faced Maine Central Institutes Sarah Trost in the second round and came out on top 6-2, 6-3.

The level of the game here is so much different when you’re in the singles tournament verses all season long, Zimba said. It was a tough game. So I really had to bring my A game today, and the points were long rallies and very competitive. It’s really great to play at this level because it pushes me to be my best.

Zimba’s coach, Devin Lachapelle, was impressed with her performance.

(Zimba) was really very patient and played her game well, mastered her foundations well, few casual mistakes and just played tennis very steadily, said Lachapelle. I’m excited to have someone in the Round of 16 after playing so well. I look forward to a good game tomorrow.

The round of 16 and quarter finals will be played on Saturday and the semifinals and finals are scheduled for Monday at Lewiston High School.

Mt. Ararat’s 10th seeded Zander Chown shook Belfast’s Hezekiah Agbuya 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.

One of the things I can always count on is my service, Chown, a senior who attends Skidmore College in the fall, said. I only found one break with him in the first set. That was enough for a win. I could theoretically lie 3-2, but I know it’s on the service and I’m fine.

In the second set I broke him more with 6-2. With that service, I don’t have to worry too much. (Agbuya) had a great portion. He played well and (the game) was a struggle.

Mt. Abram coach Jack Rioux agreed that Chowns service was the deciding factor in the match.

He was a bit hesitant early on, but once he got into his rhythm, he played well, said Rioux. (His) performance was excellent. Zander works hard at the tennis club. It’s paying off and much of it is his fitness. He’s just looking forward to playing tomorrow.

Cheveruss Evangelo Kapothanasis, a senior on his way to Bates College, fired Calais opponent John Turner in the first round.

He said it was a combination of patience and trust that paid off.

The opponent was a bit weaker than me, Kapothanasis said. (It was) just staying in the game, not losing focus, and getting the balls back. When the timing was right, (I hit) my shots.

This story is being updated.

