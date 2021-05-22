Julio Jones’ trading rumors are on the rise: where could he go?

There are rumors again that Julio Jones may soon be able to fly the nest.

Last month, the first reports surfaced that the Atlanta Falcons could trade their star-wide receiver for this off-season .

On Friday, a new report emerged that the Falcons are actively seeking to trade Jones and has been since the head coach and general manager of Atlantas was hired earlier this year. According to The Athletics Jeff Schultz, the best match would be a young, competitive team with plenty of cap space.

“The Falcons want to trade Julio Jones,” Schultz wrote . That doesn’t mean that some members of the organization don’t believe the future Hall of Famer can still play, if they’re healthy. But Jones’s availability in the trading market has become apparent from the moment new CEO Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith landed in Atlanta and realized the magnitude of the teams’ salary limit problems. ”

The move is largely cap-oriented, as the Falcons desperately need to clear the limit space ($ 7 million to $ 8 million minimum) to sign their draft class for 2021, which includes No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts.

Currently, the Falcons have about $ 2.4 million in cap space, a figure that would be heavily impacted by a $ 15.3 million cap approval this year if Jones were to be traded.

In 2019, Jones signed a three-year deal with the Falcons worth $ 66 million, of which $ 64 million is guaranteed. His contract is worth $ 15.3 million in 2021 and $ 11.5 million in both 2022 and ’23.

Jones has been one of the NFL’s best wide receivers since he was drafted sixth by the Falcons in 2011, and his seven Pro Bowl selections are the most ever by a Falcons player.

Since entering the league, Julio has ranked # 1 in the NFL in receiving yards (12,896), second in receiving (848), second in goals (1,320), and 10th in receiving touchdowns (60).

In his 10-year career, 32-year-old Jones has been the Falcons career leader in receptions and receiving yards, and his average of 95.5 yards per game is the best in NFL history.

Jones is the only player in NFL history to receive an average of more than 100 yards per game in four consecutive seasons (2013-16). His 58 regular season games by more than 100 yards rank fourth in NFL history, behind all-time greats Jerry Rice (76), Randy Moss (64) and Marvin Harrison (59). ).

In 2019, Jones became the fastest receiver with 12,000 career yards, hitting that figure in 125 games to surpass Rice (142 games). In 2020, Jones became the second-fastest and 27th player in NFL history to record 800 career receptions (127 games) behind Antonio Brown (126 games).

Football fans aren’t the only ones excited about the possibility of Jones joining their teams this season. NFL stars like Derrick Henry, Taylor Lewan, DeAndre Hopkins and AJ Brown are also on the hype.

Brown said he would give up his jersey number if Jones joined the Titans while Hopkins teased about restructuring his contract with the Arizona Cardinals to make way for the co-star recipient.

With many landing sites roaming around lately, let’s take a look at the most likely possibilities.

Baltimore Ravens

After reportedly missing out on then-free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster and TY Hilton, who both re-signed with their previous teams, in the off-season, the Ravens could still be looking for a clear No. 1 receiver.

Their current go-to, Marquise Brown , struggled last season, prompting the Ravens to pick up Rashod Bateman with the 27th pick in the 2021 draft and former Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace in the fourth round.

Brown’s return, two new rookie receivers, and the addition of Jones to the lineup could certainly be the wave the Baltimore attack needs to evolve into a pass-heavy approach.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are said to be the only NFC team that could be a trading destination for Jones. They don’t have first-round picks in either of the following two designs, so any deal for Jones should start with a second-round pick in 2022.

San Francisco is in a good place to withstand the kind of cap hit that Jones acquisition would bring, and head coach Kyle Shanahan is familiar with the superstar talent, as noted by six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley, who spent a decade on the offensive . suits for the 49ers.

Jones earned two First-Team All-Pro kinks in Atlanta, while Shanahan was the Falcons’ attack coordinator in 2015 and ’16.

New England Patriots

The Patriots spent more than $ 172 million on day one of free agency and signed QB Cam Newton up to a one-year contract extension worth up to $ 14 million earlier this year. But if you think the Pats are out of money, you are wrong.

New England is expected to have $ 69 million in cap space by 2021. The Pats have picked up wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor in the off-season and have yet to sign Mac Jones for his planned four-year deal worth $ 15.5 million, according to Spotrac .

The # 15 overall pick will have a cap of $ 2.8 million in 2021, but after missing the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, head coach Bill Belichick could also be broadly watching the Falcons.

Indianapolis Colts

Could Jones be on his way to Indy? Unless the Falcons get “something legitimate” back in the upcoming designs.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport broke down what it would take to play things out in Colts’s favor on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“[Jones] is clearly a great receiver that, when it plays, is incredible, ”said Rapoport. He is older. He has an unbelievably awful contract. I think [the Colts] are a team that, you know, they don’t have to rebuild, so I would say, I understand they are open to it. It should be [for] much if it were traded. “

Los Angeles chargers

The LA wide reception room is a bit crowded, with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson and Josh Palmer, but with $ 19.4 million in cap space available for 2021, the Chargers were able to pay Jones’s contract.

Tennessee Titans

With Corey Davis heading to the Jets, the Titans are a receiver from last season, but they would need to improve their salary cap to take over Jones, who will have to pay about $ 38 million over the next three seasons.

According to Schultz, “a competition source said the Titans may also be showing interest, but they are also close to the ceiling.”

Earlier this month, Titans general manager Jon Robinson reportedly worked on contract restructuring for the team’s more expensive players to free up space for free purchases and / or transactions.

Could the Titans make enough room to fit Jones?

Only time will tell, but where and until the NFL superstar lands, the sports world will watch.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, Click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!