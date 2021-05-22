Texans claim former Washington Football Team OT Geron Christian





The Washington Football Team released two of their offensive tackles on Thursday afternoon. They cut ties with Morgan Moses who had been the right tackle for years and put 2018 third-round pick Geron Christian on waivers. One of them was arrested on Friday. It was Christian. Yes, according to multiple sources, the Houston Texans have decided to claim a Christian. As such, Christian will join the team coached by David Culley and compete for a spot along the offensive line. The Washington Football Team will not miss Geron Christian much. While the former Louisville third-round pick was always full of potential, he never lived up to it. He struggled with his technique on the outside, and despite his size, height, and athleticism, he never quite turned out in Washington. With Samuel Cosmi and Saahdiq Charles in the fold, the Washington Football Team already has two young tackle options on their roster. They have more benefits and are more cost-controlled than Christian at this point. Even if Charles is playing the inner line in the long run, he should get the chance to cross-train at the tackle spot. Now some may wonder why Houston decided to claim Christian after his poor performance so far. That will likely remain a mystery, but Nick Caserio, the new Texan GM who came over from the Patriots, has spent much of the off-season turning the Houston roster. In reality, he may have looked at Christian and seen a 24-year-old prospect with raw athletic talent who could compete for a spot. He gets him for free, so he doesn’t risk anything to give him the chance to fight for a place on the roster. And who knows, maybe he’ll try to wait for Christian inside? That’s what the Texans seem to be done with Marcus Cannon, which they acquired through trade with the Patriots. All things considered, this is a low-risk move for the Texans. That’s why Christian was bragged. And he was only signed for Moses because he was on waivers and the teams had to have their claim on him by Friday. At the end of the day, however, things will be fine in Washington without Christian. We’ll see if the Texans can make something of him, but even if they do, Washington has plenty of depth without him.

