CCTV has a live broadcast! National table tennis Nanyang through schedule is out, Xu Xin, Liu Shiwen and many others are involved in 3 events





From May 26-30, 2021, the second leg of the “Through WTT Grand Slam World Table Tennis Championship” and the Olympic simulation tournament of the Chinese table tennis team will start in Nanyang, Henan. The current schedule has been confirmed and CCTV sports channels CCTV-5 and CCTV-5 +, as well as CCTV will be broadcast live. Fans can enjoy the exciting game on TV at home. Of course, qualified fans can also purchase tickets through Damai.com to watch the match. The Nanyang Through Tournament has made some detailed tweaks to the Xinxiang Through Tournament system. In addition to the original men’s and women’s singles and mixed doubles, it has also added the first set of major doubles matches in the Olympic team competition. In this way, Xu Xin, Liu Shiwen, Liang Jingkun, Sun Yingsha, Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu and many others will have to play singles, doubles and mixed doubles, and even the third day of the match, which is a tough test of physical health . In addition, the Nanyang Direct Tournament is the first open competition after the Chinese table tennis team announced the Olympic line-up. It’s worth looking out for what Olympians will be like. The schedule is as follows: May 26 (Wednesday) 9:30 Opening ceremony 10:00 Mixed doubles group match 1st round, men’s and women’s singles 1/8 finals (CCTV-5 live broadcast, CCTV live broadcast) 18:00 Men’s and Women’s Singles 1/8 Finals (CCTV-5 + Live Broadcast, CCTV Live Broadcast) 14:00 Mixed doubles, group match 2nd round (central video broadcast) 18:30 Round 3 of the mixed doubles group match (CCTV-5 + live broadcast, CCTV live broadcast) 2.27 May (Thursday) 10:00 am Mixed doubles group match 4th and 5th round (CCTV-5 live broadcast, CCTV live broadcast) 19:00 Semi-finals men’s and women’s doubles, quarter-finals mixed doubles (CCTV-5 + live broadcast, CCTV live broadcast) 3.28 May (Friday) 10:00 Men’s and women’s singles, mixed doubles 1/4 finals (CCTV-5 live broadcast, CCTV live broadcast) 18:30 Men’s and women’s singles, quarter-finals mixed doubles, men’s and women’s doubles final (CCTV-5 + live broadcast, CCTV live broadcast) 4.29 May (Saturday) 10:00 Mixed doubles semifinals (CCTV-5 live broadcast, CCTV live broadcast) 7:00 PM men’s and women’s singles 1/4 final, mixed doubles final (CCTV-5 live broadcast, CCTV live broadcast) 5.30 May (Sunday) 10:00 Semi-finals men’s and women’s singles (CCTV-5 live broadcast, CCTV live broadcast) 19:30 Final men’s and women’s singles (live broadcast CCTV-5, live broadcast CCTV) 6. List of athletes participating in the Nanyang Through Tournament 1. Men’s singles 16 Zhou Qihao, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Xu Chenhao, Fang Bo, Liang Jingkun Lin Shidong, Zhou Yu, Lin Gaoyuan, Liang Yanxi, Zheng Peifeng, Xu Xin, Xu Yingbin Liu Dingshuo, Zhang Yudong 2.16 women’s singles Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi, Zhu Yuling, Liu Shiwen, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong Gu Yuting, Liu Fei, Wang Xiaotong, Kuaiman, Shi Xunyao, Zhang Rui, Qian Tian Sun Mingyang, He Zhuojia The male and female singles players are made up of the top 16 singles players at Xinxiang Station. They go straight to the knockout rounds and the winner is determined by each match depending on who can enter the state quickly. 3. Men’s doubles 4 pairs Ma Long / Xu Xin, Fan Zhendong / Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingqi / Sun Wen, Zhou Qihao / Lin Shidong 4. Ladies doubles 4 pairs Liu Shiwen / Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha / Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong / Qian Tian, ​​Kuaiman / Shi Xunyao The first set of the Tokyo Olympics team competition is doubles, so men’s and women’s doubles were added to this during the match. The men’s and women’s doubles go directly to the semi-finals and finals. 5. Mixed double 12 pairs Matt / Liu Fei, Zhou Yu / Chen Xingtong, Liang Jingkun / Sun Yingsha, Wang Chuqin / Wang Manyu Xu Xin / Liu Shiwen, Lin Gaoyuan / Zhang Rui, Xu Chenhao / Wang Yidi, Zhu Linfeng / Zhu Yuling Yu Ziyang / Chen Yi, Zhou Kai / He Zhuojia, Zheng Peifeng / Liu Weishan, Zhao Zhaoyan / Sun Mingyang Mixed doubles is divided into two stages. The first phase is a group round. 12 pair combinations are divided into two groups. Each group takes the 4 best qualifying pairs, then 8 pairs of qualifying combinations are single-eliminated. The group stage is a 3 game 2 win system, the knockout is a 7 game 4 win system.

