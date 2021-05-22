Wildcats in the middle of the pack after NCAA Championship Day One

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz Competing against the best women’s NCAA Division I golf that has to offer, the Kentucky women’s golf team held its own on the first day of the NCAA Championship Finals.

The Wildcats are in 12th place after the first 18 holes of stroke play in the hunt for a national title at the Grayhawk The Golf Club’s Raptor Course (par 72, 6,384 yards) in Scottsdale, Arizona, has just started.

Under the guidance of freshmen Laney Frye’s even-par 72 on Friday, UK posted an 11-over-par 299 to continue competing in the first stage of the national final. The Wildcats will start in the second wave of schools on Saturday, hoping to stay in the mix before the field of 24 teams is reduced to 15 at the end of Sunday’s third round.

“I think they handled it reasonably well today,” said British head coach Golda Chest said. “I knew we had some nerves coming in. I think some of that was going around. We got frustrated early on, some of the girls did it, but then they got into their rhythm. handled well, knowing how hard it was. We let go of a few shots, but overall I’m 11-over (par) for the first round in our first national championship in 29 years. ”

UK overcame some early nerves to finish in the middle of a 24-team field on Friday with 21 of the country’s top 25 teams (according to Golfstat.com). The Wildcats started the day 10-over-par through their first five holes, but settled over the last four of the first nine.

Each Wildcat birdied one of the last four holes on the way to the corner, including two by sophomores Marissa Wenzler to keep the ship stable.

Winds shot up on the much tougher back nine, but the UK held its own with Frye, who is currently fifth with an even par 72 and sophomores. Maria Villanueva Aperribay and Wenzler pitch with 2-over-par 74s.

With everything wrapped up on Friday, UK was just 10 shots behind Texas, the first-round leader, three shots behind eighth and three shots from 15th.

Eighth and 15th place are what the Wildcats and everyone else will be keeping an eye on this weekend. After Sunday’s third round, the field will be shortened to the top 15 teams and the top nine non-moving team individuals for Monday’s final round of stroke play.

From the fourth round, the top eight teams from the 72-hole total scores advance to the match play bracket, which is placed in order of arrival in stroke play. An individual champion is also crowned after stroke play. A knockout match play competition will then take place to determine the team’s national champion.

The second round kicks off Saturday at 6:30 am MT (9:30 am ET), but Kentucky is in the second group of teams, starting at 12:36 pm MT (3:36 pm ET). The Wildcats will be re-linked with Michigan State and Alabama.

Perhaps the most encouraging sign is that Kentucky has been a strong comeback team this spring. The UK first round average is the highest of the three rounds, not to mention the Wildcats who have come back as far as 15th after day one to finish in third place at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic and fourth at last week’s NCAA Columbus Regional. from the 11th.

“We’re in our wheelhouse,” said Borst. “We are fine. We know what to do. There is still a lot of golf to play in the second wave, but we have to do better with our performance goals.”

Fans can keep following with live scoring on Golfstat.com and updates on the official Kentucky women’s golf social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram), @KentuckyWGolf. Post-round coverage is available at UKathletics.com. For spectators in the area, admission is free and no ticket is required.

Individually, Frye was Kentucky’s top performer in the opening round. After a bogey at No. 2, she played the next 10 holes 1-under-par. Her only other glitch was a bogey on the tough par-3 13th, but Frye got the shot back with a birdie on the picturesque par-5 18th.

For Frye, the British batting average this season, it was her team-leading 12th round of par or better this season. That is the third best grade in school history. Borst said she was not surprised by her freshman’s performance at that level on the national stage.

“She’s a great player, and if she can handle the moment, it just shows how great she is,” said Borst. ‘She has a very high ceiling. Every lap she gets under her belt, she just gets a little better at this level. ‘

Villanueva Aperribay bogeyed three of its first four holes. For a player who finished fifth at the NCAA Columbus Regional last week and had four rounds tied or better in her last six chances, it was an important early test for the sophomore.

The Spaniard answered the call admirably by going 1-under-par for the rest of the day. Villanueva Aperribay sank a 12 meter high putt for birdie at No. 9 and almost from a similar distance off the rim at No. 18 to tap in for birdie.

In 38th place with Villanueva Aperribay is Wenzler, who has handed in one of her best rounds of the spring. She led the Wildcats Friday with three birdies, all of which landed on a six-hole stretch halfway through the round. She overcame a double bogey on # 11 and a bogey on # 13 and finished the last five holes with five pars.

The Wildcats have an added reason for optimism with two of their most talented players, senior captain Rikke Svejgård Nielsen and sophomores Jensen Castle , likely to bounce back after difficult opening rounds.

Svejgård Nielsen posted her first round over 75 since the beginning of April with a 79 on Friday. Since that opening round at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic, the 2021 Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year had posted eight consecutive rounds of 75 or less with four rounds of par or better. She came in this week with three top 20 finishes in her last four rounds and best season scores with 54 holes in each of the last four events.

With an 82 on Friday, Castle only made the third round of 80 or higher in her Kentucky career and only recorded the third time in 31 rounds this season as her score did not go to the team total. Just two weeks ago, she qualified for the US Women’s Opend.

Great Britain will have its first NCAA Championship Final since 1992. The best national finish on the program was fifth at its inaugural appearance in 1986. The Wildcats competed in the NCAA Championship Final five times in a seven-season period. 1986 to 1992 under long-term management. coach Bettie Lou Evans, but had not been back since.

The Raptor Course is a design by Tom Fazio. With tight fairways, fast greens and desert lurking in a misfire, this week’s course serves as the perfect test to crown a national champion. For many of the Wildcats it is the first time they have played a desert course.

“The ball flies farther, so some girls really struggle with their distances,” said Borst. “Today was better than yesterday, but we are still learning a lot. The speed of the greens, I think we got a little overzealous early on and hit a very distant past and had a few three putts, which hurt us. But again, they bounced back and they learned. I think another round today was good to get under our belt. We’ll just keep learning and sticking to our process. We just need to find more greens (according to the regulations). “