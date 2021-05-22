High school soccer player makes special cleats to honor Tristyn Bailey





ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. The beautiful life and tragic death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey continue to impact many people, especially in St. Johns County. A high school student designed a special pair of cleats and came up with a sticker in honor of Bailey and he and his teammates will wear it during their jam game on Saturday. The high school boys, members of the Swiss Point Raiders soccer team, play against another St. Johns County team for their jamboree, but they also play in honor of Bailey. Aiden Fucci is charged with murder in Bailey’s death. The tragedy has broken the hearts of many young and old. Although the father and son did not know the Bailey family personally, her story had an impact on their lives. These are young children in high school. This had a major impact on them having something like this close to home in St. Johns County. We’re probably only five miles from Durbin, where she lived, and I think every player on the team was affected in one way or another, Dad Austin Smith said. Advertisement Smith’s son, Aiden Austin Smith, is in sixth form at Swiss Point Middle School. Smith came up with the idea of ​​honoring Tristyn for their Saturday jam game. For the jamboree game, since it was so close to her death, we decided to wrap the cleats in the Nike logo and have a wing on it for flying high Tristyn. And then we put her initials here for Tristyn Bailey and then we decided with the ribbons to get stickers and put them on the helmets, Aiden Smith said. Each player has a teal sticker on their helmet for Bailey and Smith will wear the cleats on Saturday to honor the 13-year-old girl.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos