Mercyhurst Women’s Hockey Assistant Coach Steadman Leaves Lakers, “Excited to Begin This Next Chapter of My Life” | College Hockey

After four years on the ice with the Mercyhurst women’s hockey team and four behind the bench, assistant coach Kelley Steadman is leaving the Lakers.

Steadman oversaw the defense for the past season, and the Lakers allowed only 2.06 goals per game, while opponents could only score 27.5 shots per game. Mercyhurst also registered three shutouts thanks to its solid defense corps. In her four seasons behind the bench, the Lakers have won the CHA Championship twice, the first coming in 2018 and the second in the 2020 season.

Mercyhurst also made the NCAA tournament in 2018 and was set to re-appear in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament.

Kelley was a great student athlete for us at Mercyhurst and a fantastic hockey coach for our program, Lakers coach Michael Sisto said in a press release. Over the years, she has been a major contributor to our program, both on and off the ice. Kelley has been on numerous championship teams and NCAA appearances during her time at Mercyhurst. She is a great ambassador for our college and hockey program. Kelley has a long list of accomplishments and we are very proud of her and wish her all the best in everything she does along the way. She is an excellent person and a great role model for our players. We would like to thank her for all her dedication and hard work. We were proud that she was part of our program.

Steadman was very grateful for her time at Mercyhurst.

Looking back on my time here at Mercyhurst, both as a player and as a coach, it’s hard to put into words just how much this program and this university means to me, she said. I was 15 when I first stepped onto campus and I didn’t know how much Mercyhurst and the women’s hockey program would shape my life. On the ice, I have witnessed countless CHA championships, NCAA tournaments, Frozen Fours and major program milestones such as Coach Sistis’ 500th win. I’ve been lucky enough to work with great staff and so many dedicated student athletes over the past four years who have made coming to the rink a pleasure. I will miss so many things about this place and this program, but I look forward to starting this next chapter of my life.

Mercyhurst will always be the place where I have shared thousands of memories with teammates, friends and players, the place where I won some of my most memorable games as a player and coach, and most importantly, the place where I met my wife. Nowhere else would I have preferred to have been in the last four years. I want to thank athletics director Brad Davis and the entire athletics department for their support of the women’s hockey program and for giving our student athletes the platform to succeed on and off the ice. Thank you to every player who has been on our program for the past four years for the memories they have given me. Thanks to my fellow assistant coach Beth for all her hard work and making the rink a fun place to be. Finally, I want to thank Coach Sisti for taking a chance all those years ago on the 15-year-old New York (Plattsburgh) boy for allowing me to come back to my second home, for his lifelong commitment to this school and program, and for the countless things I have learned from him.

After playing 140 games for Mercyhurst and scoring 78 goals and 54 assists from the Blue Line, Steadman played professional hockey for four seasons and five years for the United States National Womens Team.