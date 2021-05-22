Kyle Hendricks Twirls Gem to Beat Cardinals – NBC Chicago





Notes: Hendricks spins gem, bats strike late originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago The Cubs defeated the Cardinals 12-3 on Friday and improved to 23-21 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. 1. Kyle Hendricks was efficient in his 6 2/3 innings. The righthander threw only 83 pitches before leaving, and while he gave up three runs, only one was earned. 2. Hendricks is an infamous slow starter (career 4.78 ERA in March / April) who turns it on after April. This season was no exception. After five April starts led to a 7.54 ERA, he came out strong in May (2.36 ERA in four outings), pitching three in the seventh inning. 3. Sometimes the best move you can make is to pitch around a guy. After the Cardinals tied the score at 2 in the sixth, Hendricks walked Nolan Arenado intentionally to load the bases. The righthanded man got the next two Cardinals hitters to end the threat. 4. The Cubs foul, overly dependent on the home run in recent seasons, has been noted a sense of balance in 2021. They scored 11 runs on Friday on a sac-fly, wild pitch and error, three basehits, two doubles and two basesloaded walks. Eight of those runs came in the eighth inning. 5. Have Joc Pederson introduce him to the rivalry between the Cubs and Cardinals. Pederson, who hit leadoff, sent the first pitch of Friday’s game to the stands his second home run of the season. 6. Pedersons continued success was key with Jake Marisnick and Jason Heyward sidelined with hamstring strains. After a rough April, he went 21-for-52 (.396) in May. He chiped into a walk and sacrifice fly in Friday’s 1-for-3 performance, then loaded the bases in the eighth 7. A pop-fly in the third fell between Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner who was eerily similar to the one they encountered in Cincinnati earlier this month. Hoerner drove away and Happ fell short of a sliding. The Cardinals scored on the piece. 8.On the day key illuminator Justin Steele hit the IL, the Cubs bullpen continued its dominance in May. Tommy Nance allowed an inherited runner to score, but he, Dan Winkler and Brad Wieck didn’t give up a run in 2 1/3 innings. The May ERA of the Cubs pen has dropped to 2.05 9. Anthony Rizzo and Nolan Arenado are Platinum Glove winners and two of the best in their positions. Of course, they both committed errors in consecutive half innings on Friday. 10. For the second time this season, the Cubs are two games above .500. It is the first time they have reached the point since April 5 (3-1). On deck: The Cubs and Cardinals will meet again Saturday at 6:15 PM. Adbert Alzolay (2-3, 4.62 ERA) and Miles Mikolas (season debut) are the likely starters. Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free. To download Download MyTeams today!

