Learned about nuances of bowling in test cricket from Ishant Bhai: Avesh Khan





Every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) helps Indian cricket discover rising domestic cricket players and while the recent season may have ended abruptly, it has still surrendered future Indian internationals line Chetan Sakariya, Avesh Khan. Avesh Khan finished the shortened season as the joint second highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets across eight matches. Have been given the opportunity to play in the first XI due to the unavailability of Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje during the early stages of the 14th season due to injuries and quarantine-related reasons, Avesh Khan made sure to make the most of it as he regularly contributed to match-impact impressive performances. The reward was quick. Avesh Khan has been selected as one of four stand-by players for their upcoming stay in the UK, where Team India will play the WTC final against New Zealand and a run of five tests against England. However, this is not the first time that Avesh has come into contact with older Indian cricketers. Khan was one of the net bowlers for Team India during the home series against England earlier this year. In a recent interview with Cricket Next, Avesh Khan revealed that while staying with the Indian team during the England series, he had learned quite a few things from senior pacesetter like Ishant Sharma. Khan revealed that he picked up a few things about the nuances of bowling in the longest format as well as the subtle line and length adjustment you need to make when switching from white ball cricket to red ball cricket and vice versa. The Seamer of Delhi Capitals is committed to implementing all important lessons on the upcoming tour of England. He also revealed the word of appreciation and encouragement he received from Team India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun. Learned few things from Ishant bhai. I picked out a few things about the nuances of bowling in red-ball cricket. There is a difference in the line and the length when we compare bowling in red ball and white ball cricket. I will try to implement it now. Mr. Bharat Arun (bowling coach from India) told me that I am good at bowling and that I should continue to do so, ”revealed Avesh Khan. Also Read: They were joyous occasions: Avesh Khan on MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli dismissed in IPL 2021







