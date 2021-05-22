The new Section II football schedule has Bishop Gibbons in Class D.

The Section II football committee released the schedule for the 2021 season on Friday, which will feature competition in five rankings.

The structure of the Section II competition will look different from what was set up for the recently concluded seven-week Fall II season that emerged when the traditional Fall campaign was eliminated at the start of the school year due to concerns about COVID-19.

Among the schools on the move will be Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, who will do it alone in the 2021 season and compete at Class D level.

Bishop Gibbons recently participated as a Class B merged program with Bishop Maginn and Catholic Central during the recent Fall II season under the umbrella of the Holy Trinity. While the 2019 season ended with a loss in the Section II Class B title game to Holy Trinity, the teams’ Fall II season was called off after two games due to a lack of players.

In 2017, a Holy Trinity team with players from Catholic Central and Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons won the Section II Class C Championship and finished second in the state.

We are sorry to report that as of the fall 2021 season, there will no longer be a merger of Holy Trinity Pride with Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, CCHS of Troy and Bishop Maginn of Albany. Our football program will consist of only student athletes from Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, a statement said on the Holy Trinity homepage.

“We are optimistic about the new year,” said Bishop Gibbons athletic director Pat Moran. “We are moving forward and we are playing with the children in the building.”

John Barber, the program coach, declined to comment on the change.

EIGHT IS ENOUGH

The three largest classifications in Section II football will all use an eight-week regular season this fall, with only the top four teams in AA, A and B classes advancing to the playoffs.

Classes C and D both have regular seven-week seasons, with a three-week postseason with eight teams.

While Class A plays in an eight-week formula, eight of the teams are only scheduled to play seven games each. With 11 teams in the standings, six in the Capital Division, including Albany not eligible for the playoff, and five in the Grasso Division, one team is currently scheduled to receive a bye every week. All five Grasso division teams Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, Niskayuna, Ballston Spa, Queensbury and South Glens Falls will receive a bye, as will Amsterdam, Columbia and Albany in the Capital Division. The remaining three Capital Division squads Troy, La Salle Institute and Averill Park have eight games scheduled.

In Class B, which is split into two divisions of five teams, each team plays all four of its opponents from the division, as well as four of the other division’s five teams.

THE CHAMPS COME IN

While no official Section II tournament titles were awarded during the Fall II season played earlier this year, the reigning champions from the areas where two major school leagues converge will kick off the 2021 campaign.

Class AA’s Guilderland will play in Class As Troy in week 1. Guilderland won Shaker 22-21 in the Class AA Final, while Troy won 50-3 against Burnt Hills in the Class A Championship.

Also in Week 1, the Class C schedule includes a rematch of its Fall II championship game. Schuylerville beat Hoosick Falls / Tamarac 34-15 in the title match and Schuylerville starts his title defense on the road.

WEEK 1

CLASS A Amsterdam at South Glens Falls.

CLASS B Broadalbin-Perth in Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk; Glens Falls at Green Tech; Gloversville at Lansingburgh; Hudson Falls at Schalmont; Scotia-Glenville at Mohonasen.

CLASS C Fonda-Fultonville at Cobleskill-Richmondville; Corinth / Lake George / Hadley-Lucerne near Mechanicville; Johnstown at Canajoharie / Fort Plain; Schuylerville at Hoosick Falls / Tamarac; Coxsackie-Athens in Cairo Durham / Catskill; Ichabod Crane at Hudson; Taconic Hills at Rensselaer / Loudonville Christian; Voorheesville at Watervliet.

CLASS D Greenwich in Cambridge / Salem; Bishop Gibbons at Granville; Warrensburg / North Warren / Bolton near Stillwater; Chatham at Cohoes; Helderberg Valley at Hoosic Valley.

NON-CLASSIFICATION Niskayuna at Bethlehem; Averill Park at CBA; Colony at Ballston Spa; Guilderland at Troy; Saratoga Springs in Columbia; La Salle at Schenectady; Queensbury at Shenendehowa; Burnt Hills at Shaker.

WEEK 2

CLASS AA Saratoga Springs at Colonie; Shenendehowa in Guilderland; Bethlehem at CBA; Shaker at Schenectady.

CLASS A Troy at Burnt Hills; Averill Park in Queensbury; Ballston Spa in La Salle; Columbia at Niskayuna; South Glens Falls near Albany.

CLASS B Schalmont at Glens Falls; Lansingburgh at Scotia-Glenville; Green Tech at Broadalbin-Perth; Mohonasen at Hudson Falls; Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk at Gloversville.

CLASS C Hoosick Falls / Tamarac at Cobleskill-Richmondville; Corinth / Lake George / Fort Plain near Fonda-Fultonville; Mechanicville at Canajoharie / Fort Plain; Schuylerville at Johnstown; Cairo-Durham / Catskill at Voorheesville; Coxsackie-Athens at Ichabod Crane; Rensselaer / Loudonville Christian in Hudson; Taconic Hills at Watervliet.

CLASS D Cambridge / Salem in Warrensburg / North Warren / Bolton; Stillwater at Granville; Chatham at Greenwich; Hoosic Valley Bishop Gibbons; Cohoes at Helderberg Valley.

WEEK 3

CLASS AA Guilderland at Bethlehem; CBA at Colonie; Shaker at Shenendehowa; Schenectady at Saratoga Springs.

CLASS A Troy in Averill Park; La Salle in Albany; Amsterdam at Columbia; Queensbury at South Glens Falls; Ballston Spa in Niskayuna.

CLASS B Gloversville in Schalmont; Glens Falls at Lansingburgh; Scotia-Glenville at Green Tech; Broadalbin-Perth at Mohonasen; Hudson Falls at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk.

CLASS C Cobleskill-Richmondville near Corinth / Lake George / Hadley-Lucerne; Canajoharie / Fort Plain at Hoosick Falls / Tamarac; Fonda-Fultonville at Schuylerville; Johnstown at Mechanicville; Water flea at Cairo-Durham / Catskill; Hudson at Coxsackie-Athens; Ichabod Crane at Taconic Hills; Voorheesville at Rensselaer / Loudonville Christian.

CLASS D Granville in Cambridge / Salem; Warrensburg / North Warren / Bolton near Greenwich; Stillwater at Hoosic Valley; Bishop Gibbons with Cohoes; Helderberg Valley near Chatham.

WEEK 4

CLASS AA CBA at Schenectady; Bethlehem in Shenendehowa; Saratoga Springs at Guilderland; Colony at Shaker.

CLASS A La Salle in Columbia; Albany at Troy; Averill Park in Amsterdam; South Glens Falls at Ballston Spa; Burnt Hills at Queensbury.

CLASS B Lansingburgh in Schalmont; Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk at Green Tech; Mohonasen at Gloversville; Broadalbin-Perth at Scotia-Glenville; Glens Falls at Hudson Falls.

CLASS C Mechanicville in Cobleskill-Richmondville; Corinth / Lake George / Hadley-Lucerne near Schuylerville; Canajoharie / Fort Plain near Fonda-Fultonville; Hoosick Falls / Tamarac at Johnstown; Cairo-Durham / Catskill at Hudson; Coxsackie-Athens at Taconic Hills; Voorheesville at Ichabod Crane; Rensselaer / Loudonville Chriatian at Watervliet.

CLASS D Cambridge / Salem near Stillwater; Greenwich at Granville; Warrensburg / North Warren / Bolton at Helderberg Valley; Chatham with Bishop Gibbons; Cohoes at Hoosic Valley.

WEEK 5

CLASS AA Guilderland at Colonie; Bethlehem at Saratoga Springs; Shenendehowa at Schenectady; Shaker at CBA.

CLASS A South Glens Falls in Troy; Niskayuna at Averill Park; Queensbury at La Salle; Albany at Burnt Hills; Ballston Spa in Amsterdam.

CLASS B Schalmont in Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk; Mohonasen at Lansingburgh; Green Tech at Hudson Falls; Scotia-Glenville at Glens Falls; Gloversville at Broadalbin-Perth.

CLASS C Cobleskill-Richmondville at Canajoharie / Fort Plain; Johnstown at Corinth / Lake George / Hadley-Lucerne; Fonda-Fultonville at Hoosick Falls / Tamarac; Mechanicville at Schuylerville; Cairo-Durham / Catskill at Taconic Hills; Watervliet at Coxsackie-Athens; Hudson at Voorheesville; Ichabod Crane at Rensselaer / Loudonville Christian.

CLASS D Cohoes in Cambridge / Salem; Granville at Warrensburg / North Warren / Bolton; Stillwater in Greenwich; Bishop Gibbons in Helderberg Valley; Hoosic Valley at Chatham.

WEEK 6

CLASS AA Schenectady in Bethlehem; Colony at Shenendehowa; CBA at Saratoga Springs; Guilderland at Shaker.

CLASS A Columbia in Albany; Averill Park in La Salle; Troy in Amsterdam; Ballston Spa in Burnt Hills; Niskayuna at South Glens Falls.

CLASS B Mohonasen in Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk; Green Tech at Schalmont; Lansingburgh at Broadalbin-Perth; Glens Falls at Gloversville; Scotia-Glenville at Hudson Falls.

CLASS C Schuylerville in Cobleskill-Richmondville; Corinth / Lake George / Hadley-Luzerne at Canajoharie / Fort Plain; Johnstown at Fonda-Fultonville; Hoosick Falls / Tamarac at Mechanicville; Rensselaer / Loudonville Christian in Cairo-Durham / Catskill; Coxsackie-Athens in Voorheesville; Taconic Hills at Hudson; Watervliet at Ichabod Crane.

CLASS D Cambridge / Salem in Chatham; Cohoes at Granville; Hoosic Valley near Greenwich; Helderberg Valley near Stillwater; Warrensburg / North Warren / Bolton at Bishop Gibbons.

WEEK 7

CLASS AA CBA at Guilderland; Shenendehowa at Saratoga Springs; Colony at Schenectady; Shaker in Bethlehem.

CLASS A Troy in Columbia; Amsterdam at La Salle; Albany at Averill Park; Burnt hills at Niskayuna; Queensbury at Ballston Spa.

CLASS B Green Tech at Mohonasen; Lansingburgh at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk; Schalmont near Scotia-Glenville; Hudson Falls at Gloversville; Broadalbin-Perth at Glens Falls.

CLASS C Cobleskill-Richmondville in Johnstown; Hoosick Falls / Tamarac near Corinth / Lake George / Hadley-Lucerne; Canajoharie / Fort Plain near Schuylerville; Mechanicville at Fonda-Fultonville; Cairo-Durham / Catskill at Ichabod Crane; Rensselaer / Loudonville Christian in Coxsackie-Athens; Hudson at Watervliet; Voorheesville at Taconic Hills.

CLASS D Hoosic Valley in Cambridge / Salem; Granville at Helderberg Valley; Greenwich with Bishop Gibbons; Stillwater at Cohoes; Chatham at Warrensburg / North Warren / Bolton.

WEEK 8

CLASS AA Bethlehem in Colonie; Saratoga Springs at Shaker; Schenectady at Guilderland; Shenendehowa at CBA.

CLASS A Amsterdam in Albany; La Salle in Troy; Columbia at Averill Park; Niskayuna at Queensbury; South Glens Falls at Burnt Hills.

CLASS B Green Tech at Lansingburgh; Schalmont at Mohonasen; Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk at Glens Falls; Hudson Falls at Broadalbin-Perth; Gloversville at Scotia-Glenville.

CLASS C To be determined.

CLASS D To be determined.

WEEK 9

CLASS AA To be determined.

CLASS A To be determined.

CLASS B To be determined.

CLASS C To be determined.

CLASS D To be determined.

WEEK 10

CLASS AA To be determined.

CLASS A To be determined.

CLASS B To be determined.

CLASS C To be determined.

CLASS D To be determined.

