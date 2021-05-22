NCAA Softball Tournament: Michigans Meghan Beaubien dominant in no-hitter vs. Seattle

For the first time this season, a non-Big Ten softball team faced the pitching staff of Michigans on Friday.

The No. 2-seeded Wolverines, who entered the NCAA tournament and led the nation with a 1.10 ERA, continued to dominate the circle. Senior Meghan Beaubien threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory over No. 3 seed Seattle, struckout 12 and gave up only three baserunners in an NCAA regional opener in Seattle.

She was as dominant as the statistics would indicate, said Seattle coach Geoff Hirai. She did a great job mixing speeds and going up and spinning the ball. She’s just a great pitcher.

Sometimes you have to take your hat to what it is. We came across a circular saw.

The no-hitter is Beaubiens seventh in her career and second in a row. She threw a perfect five-inning game on Saturday in an 11-0 win against Rutgers.

It’s a nice little pride, Beaubien said. It’s nice to say none of you got a hit this game, but the most important thing is to win. The no-hitter is a nice little accolade, but I think it’s best for me, it shows what works and gives you confidence to play the rest of the games in the region.

Michigan head coach Carol Hutchins was outraged on Sunday after her team failed to receive a top-16 seed, forcing it to travel across the country rather than host a regional one. The Wolverines rolled to a Big Ten title with a record of 36-6, but it played a conference-only schedule in 2020, hurting its RPI.

The new competition did not phase Beaubien Friday, but Michigan’s attack was relatively quiet. The Wolverines scored their first run in the third inning on a wild pitch and Taylor Bump hit her team-leading 11th homerun of the season in the six. They hit six against Seattles Carley Nance, who led the Western Athletic Conference with a 2.84 ERA.

The first night of the NCAA tournament can just be the most difficult night, Hutchins said. And even nights when we’ve had a lot of offense, we usually don’t have it until later. It hasn’t lost me, more than half of our team has never been a starter in an NCAA tournament. I thought we started opening it up a bit and had some better cuts later in the game.

It won’t get any easier for Michigan on Saturday when it faces No. 1 seed Washington at 6pm. Today / Coaches Poll.

They beat Portland State 3-0 behind Gabbie Plains two-hitter on Friday. She came in on Friday with a 29-2 record and an 1.19 ERA with 302 strikeouts in 200 1/3 innings.

Hutchins did not reveal her pitching plan for Saturday, but the Wolverines also have the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year in Alex Storako, who is 21-3 with an 0.88 ERA.

It’s a tough matchup, Hutchins said of Washington. Gabbie Plain is arguably one of the best pitchers in the country, and we have a decent pitching staff too. I think it’s a tough streak and most importantly, we just have to trust ourselves and keep ourselves in position to have a chance to win.

