Sports
NCAA Softball Tournament: Michigans Meghan Beaubien dominant in no-hitter vs. Seattle
For the first time this season, a non-Big Ten softball team faced the pitching staff of Michigans on Friday.
The No. 2-seeded Wolverines, who entered the NCAA tournament and led the nation with a 1.10 ERA, continued to dominate the circle. Senior Meghan Beaubien threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory over No. 3 seed Seattle, struckout 12 and gave up only three baserunners in an NCAA regional opener in Seattle.
She was as dominant as the statistics would indicate, said Seattle coach Geoff Hirai. She did a great job mixing speeds and going up and spinning the ball. She’s just a great pitcher.
Sometimes you have to take your hat to what it is. We came across a circular saw.
The no-hitter is Beaubiens seventh in her career and second in a row. She threw a perfect five-inning game on Saturday in an 11-0 win against Rutgers.
It’s a nice little pride, Beaubien said. It’s nice to say none of you got a hit this game, but the most important thing is to win. The no-hitter is a nice little accolade, but I think it’s best for me, it shows what works and gives you confidence to play the rest of the games in the region.
Michigan head coach Carol Hutchins was outraged on Sunday after her team failed to receive a top-16 seed, forcing it to travel across the country rather than host a regional one. The Wolverines rolled to a Big Ten title with a record of 36-6, but it played a conference-only schedule in 2020, hurting its RPI.
RELATEDMichigan softball continues after selection committee disapproval, shifts focus to NCAA regional opponents
The new competition did not phase Beaubien Friday, but Michigan’s attack was relatively quiet. The Wolverines scored their first run in the third inning on a wild pitch and Taylor Bump hit her team-leading 11th homerun of the season in the six. They hit six against Seattles Carley Nance, who led the Western Athletic Conference with a 2.84 ERA.
The first night of the NCAA tournament can just be the most difficult night, Hutchins said. And even nights when we’ve had a lot of offense, we usually don’t have it until later. It hasn’t lost me, more than half of our team has never been a starter in an NCAA tournament. I thought we started opening it up a bit and had some better cuts later in the game.
It won’t get any easier for Michigan on Saturday when it faces No. 1 seed Washington at 6pm. Today / Coaches Poll.
RELATED: Meet Michigan softballs NCAA regional opponents
They beat Portland State 3-0 behind Gabbie Plains two-hitter on Friday. She came in on Friday with a 29-2 record and an 1.19 ERA with 302 strikeouts in 200 1/3 innings.
Hutchins did not reveal her pitching plan for Saturday, but the Wolverines also have the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year in Alex Storako, who is 21-3 with an 0.88 ERA.
It’s a tough matchup, Hutchins said of Washington. Gabbie Plain is arguably one of the best pitchers in the country, and we have a decent pitching staff too. I think it’s a tough streak and most importantly, we just have to trust ourselves and keep ourselves in position to have a chance to win.
MORE: Michigan softballs Alex Storako maintains focus on one pitch in the midst of a historic season
Here are the best 25 players of all time of Michigan softballs
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]