Sri Lanka cricketers refuse to sign the ‘unfair and non-transparent’ contracts





The introduction of a new grading system by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to determine their salary has made the national team’s cricket players disagree. The Sri Lanka Cricket Council’s decision to implement a new grading system to decide on their annual salaries may result in national players retiring earlier than expected. Sri Lankan cricket teamThe official attorney has issued a statement on their behalf due to the Sri Lanka Cricket Management Committee disclosing their earnings. The revised system has modest base salaries and more performance-related incentives. The list of centrally contracted players has also dropped to 24 from 32. According to the system, players would be divided into four different groups based on the levels of fitness, discipline, leadership performance in international and domestic cricket over the past two years. . The cricketers want to understand how the board allocates the points and what areas they can improve for them. In particular, the Sri Lanka director of cricket, Tom Moody, defended the strategy, stating that the board has been working on it thoroughly and it has not come out of nowhere. Nishan Sydney Premathiratne released a statement stating that Sri Lankan players are shocked and appalled that the Sri Lanka Cricket Management Committee has decided to publish the fees paid to specific players through a press conference on May 19, 2021. Premathiratne claimed that none of the players have received their individual rating from sheets showing how points were awarded or on what criteria. “From the very beginning, players have been shocked and appalled that the Sri Lanka Cricket Management Committee, through a press conference on May 19, 2021, deemed it appropriate to disclose to the public specific payment details of contract fees paid to specific players, on a one-sided way. During the negotiation of these Annual Contracts with SLC, it has always been the players’ position to agree in principle to a correct, transparent performance model, where each player would be rated and categorized based on performance characteristics. . However, none of the players received an individual assessment form detailing how points were awarded based on the criteria of performance, fitness, leadership and professionalism. “read the statement according to the press release. Sri Lanka players urge SLC not to hold the players at gunpoint or issue the players with such ultimatums: The statement went on to say the cricketers have agreed not to sign the non-transparent and unfair contracts, while also urging the board of directors not to hold them at gunpoint. The players have suggested that the association builds trust between them to move forward, be transparent, and address all their concerns in order to resolve any issues. “The players DO NOT agree to sign unfair and non-transparent contracts and urge SLC not to hold the players at gunpoint or give the players such ultimatums. Going forward, the players are urging the SLC and the administrators to work on building the trust of the players, to be transparent in all matters and to fully address the concerns of players in order to resolve the current dispute, “it added further. Also read: For my first game this season, Ricky Ponting told me my time has come Avesh Khan







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos