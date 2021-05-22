Billings’ Deming Twins Join Illinois State Soccer Team After Leaving Montana Grizzlies | UM Grizzlies





NORMAL, SICK. Montana twins have found a new football and academic home in the state of Illinois. Bryson and Braydon Deming have signed a scholarship agreement to transfer to ISU from Montana and join the Redbird football roster. They were on the (transfer) portal and we have some guys (assistant coaches) from Montana who knew about them and said they were good players, said Redbirds coach Brock Spack. They are both big, tough guys with a great work ethic. They both played a lot. They meet a need. Bryson Deming is a 6-foot-4,248-pound tight end, while Braydon is a 6-4, 258-pound defensive end. Both Billings West graduates will be eligible for ISU for two years. The defensive coordinator and coach of the Redbirds linebackers is Travis Niekamp, ​​who served as the special Grizzlies coordinator and linebacker coach under Bob Stitt. ISU’s defensive line coach Brian Hendricks was also previously an assistant at Montana. They leave for the right reasons. They are very good students, and they match us academically. It all made sense, Spack said. They both want to study biomechanics and get a master’s degree in it. “They have it in Montana, but the class is only offered during practice time, so they couldn’t do it. Our graduate courses are in the evenings. Bryson Deming caught five passes for 50 yards as Montana only played two spring games. He achieved a total of 18 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 and 10 receptions for 140 yards in 2018. He is a very good athlete. He was a running high school quarterback, Spack said. He can play tight end, fullback, H (-back). He moves well, he can catch, he walks well. He’s doing it all pretty well. Bryson Deming joins a tight-knit end group consisting of Tanner Taula, Jacob Carl, Mitchell Lewis, Javon Charles and Brett Spaulding. Taula led the Redbirds over the spring slate of four games with 13 receptions and two touchdowns. Braydon Deming continues the ISU process to replenish its line of defense. The Redbirds had previously added transfer linemen in Noah Hickcox from Minnesota and Darnell Hanson from Division II Upper Iowa. He can do both (defend the flight and rush the passerby), Spack said of Braydon Deming. Pass-rush is a lot of effort, and it has a very high engine. ISU’s transfers and returning players sign up for summer training on June 1.

