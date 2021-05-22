Connect with us

What is all the racket? Lakelands residents love tennis and its health benefits | Sport

May is National Tennis Month across America, and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) praises the sport for its long-term health benefits, its ability to bring people together, and for the enjoyment of the game.

The spring and summer bring players out on the lake district courses, with people of all ages taking part.

Research from the Physical Activity Council shows that by 2020, more than 21.6 million Americans will be playing tennis, an increase of 22% from the previous year. The USTA says 6.78 million Americans were new and returning tennis players. Research from the Tennis Industry Association shows that sales of tennis rackets have increased by 40% in 2020.

On a late Wednesday morning at Gatewood Racquet Club, the tennis pro hit a group of women looking to improve their game. Nearby, at Greenwood Country Club, players arrived in the afternoon for lessons and games. Greenwood has also been part of a youth movement in tennis, with public and private schools in the city having state-ranked teams in recent years. Lander University’s men’s tennis program consistently ranks among the top programs in the country. Former Lander tennis coach Joe Cabri led the team to 10 consecutive national championships in the 1990s and 12 overall.

Harper Stone, 11, is the number 1 ranked tennis player in the nation in her league by TennisRecruiting.net. Gatewood is her home court.

Although Americans are challenged by pandemic restrictions, they clearly see that tennis is just what they need to stay active and healthy, and a safe way to have fun with family and friends, said Michael McNulty, USTA board chair and president. By promoting May as National Tennis Month, we are encouraging even more Americans to take the court and enjoy our great sport.

Bo Bowers and Sam Miller prepared to play tennis at Gatewood on Wednesday. The pair have 95 years of tennis experience together.

Miller said it’s important for today’s youth to participate in the game.

When I started playing, and when Bob started playing, there were a lot of young people playing the game, Miller said. Now you have fewer and fewer young people. We need to involve young people. We have a lot of older guys playing here, and we need more young people playing to get into the sport and keep going.

Miller and Bowers’ friendship grew out of tennis. Bowers has been playing for 40 years.

It’s a sport I’ve always loved, and it’s a sport you can play your entire life and live as old as you want, Bowers said. It’s great for socializing with people who are your friends, meeting new friends and it’s great exercise. It’s just a good all-round sport.

The USTA says playing tennis for just three hours a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 56%. A long-term study shows that tennis players add 9.7 years to their lives compared to seated people. At Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick, older adults thrive in a structured tennis program. Females in the age group 65 and older have competed in national, regional and national championships.

You can move a lot of muscle out there, Bowers said. You have to stretch a lot and to prepare for it you have to stay in shape. So it forces you to exercise and keep your body prepared so that you can engage in the sport.

Fifty years ago, when Bowers was a student at Clemson University, several players on the tennis team lived next to him in the dormitory.

When we left last year, they gave me a tennis racket, Bowers said. They said you will like this sport, so go do it. And that’s why I started for the first time.

Miller also befriended tennis players while attending Spartanburg Methodist College (then known as Spartanburg Junior College).

I like the exercise, Miller said. At my age, it is good to get the exercise and fresh air. You get a lot more exercise from playing tennis than you look. I like to compete. I don’t like to lose even at this level. I met Bob and some of these guys a few years ago, and it’s a lot of fun.

Contact writer Greg K. Deal at 864-943-5647 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

