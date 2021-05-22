Feasibility Study of Tennessee State Entry into Men’s and Women’s Hockey Ranks | College Hockey

Tennessee State University could become the first historically black institution to host men’s and women’s ice hockey teams.

A feasibility study is exploring the possibility that the university would also make the university the first in the state to set up a program in Tennessee. TSU, in partnership with the NHL, Nashville Predators, and College Hockey Inc., hopes the study will be beneficial, leading to the historic expansion of peer athletics.

The idea of ​​establishing a collegiate hockey program at TSU is a great opportunity as the country’s first HBCU to take on this venture, TSU President Glenda Glover said in a press release. This allows us to expand the sport, increase diversity and introduce a new fan base.

Our partnership with the Nashville Predators and Sean Henry continues to develop groundbreaking programs that will have a lasting impact on the university and our students. We appreciate the leadership of the National Hockey League and NCAA College Hockey Inc. in helping lay the groundwork for this process in hopes of bringing college hockey to TSU.

Since 2017, the NHL and NHL Players Association have sponsored feasibility studies at U.S. colleges and universities interested in exploring the addition of NCAA DI men’s and women’s hockey to their sports offerings. The study assists the schools in the planning, processes and requirements for establishing a varsity hockey program. This project was launched to support the development of high-level hockey in the United States, which will provide more opportunities for elite players, access to and exposure to new families and new facilities.

The feasibility study answers questions about how viable hockey is at TSU and what needs to be done to get teams on the ice.

Despite the lack of a Division I hockey program, the state is filled with talented aspiring student athletes who could build a winning program at Tennessee State University, said Tennessee State director of athletics Dr. Mikki Allen. We are extremely excited about the prospect of adding men’s and women’s ice hockey to our track and field programs. The support from the Nashville Predators and the NHL is truly phenomenal and it speaks of the dedication these two organizations have in growing the game of hockey.

Over the past decade, Middle Tennessee has seen the second highest percentage increase in youth hockey in the United States. In the past six years alone, four new facilities and seven ice shelves have been built or under construction in Middle Tennessee.

Taking this first step with Tennessee State University, guided by their ambitious and visionary leadership, sparks thinking about potential playing opportunities, new facilities and new opportunities to watch live hockey, all driven by an HBCU and NHL club in the heart of Nashville. This could be a game changer. said Kevin Westgarth, VP of hockey development and strategic partnership with the NHL

The passion and vision of President Glover, Dr. Allen and all of Tennessee State University’s leaders in striving to make hockey a more diverse and inclusive sport through this feasibility study is both inspiring and humbling, said Sean Henry, Predators president and CEO. Their passion and track record will allow them to create a different success story for other schools and communities to pursue and ideally pursue. Couple that with our incredible community, fan base and wealth of community business partners and together we will take SMASHVILLE and our sport to new heights for their commitment to excellence on all fronts.

Last year, TSU and the Predators teamed up to promote student success through retention grants, along with education and employment opportunities.

Jamie Isabel, TSU Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Business Relations and Foundations, facilitated the partnership. Isabel said the college’s hockey teams would benefit the city of Nashville.

This relationship is certainly indicative of the commitment to the city of Nashville and the support of the community by Mr. Herb Fritch, chairman of the board and his members, and Sean Henry, president and CEO and staff, said Isabel. Every time we called the Predators they showed up.

The Predators partnership with TSU is in line with the NHLs Hockey Is For Everyone initiative and Predators’ efforts to drive positive change with their GUIDER initiative (Growth, Understanding, Inclusion, Diversity, Equality and Representation), founded with the aim of reducing the prevalence of social injustice.

Results of the feasibility study are expected late in the autumn.

