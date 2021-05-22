Sports
Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James violated protocol by attending the event, NBA says
LOS ANGELES – It’s still unclear whether Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinated or not, James was found to be in violation of the NBA’s health and safety protocols this week.
James was one of many high profile guests who attended a promotional event for Lobos 1707, a tequila brand he backs, earlier this week for the Lakers’ play-in game against the Golden State Warriors.
The tequila was poured during a short outdoor photo shoot, and invitees, such as artist Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan, were required to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to attend.
Even with those measures, James was found to be in violation of the league’s health and safety protocols.
“It is a violation of agreed upon protocols and, as we have done in other similar cases in the league, it has been discussed with the team,” a league spokesperson told ESPN on Friday.
James and the No. 7 seeded Lakers will play the No. 2 seeded Phoenix Suns of the Western Conference in Game 1 of their first round series on Sunday (3:30 ET, ABC).
Despite being the lowest seeded, LA is driving a six-game winning streak towards the Suns series, with James back on the field for the last three wins after missing 26 of the Lakers’ 28 games beforehand due to a high right ankle. sprain.
A few weeks ago, James explained his thought process behind playing additional games along the track, saying, “At the end of the day if I’m not 100% or close to 100%, it doesn’t matter where we land. [in the standings]. “
With that reasoning in mind, James was asked by a reporter on Friday if the consequences associated with placement in the league’s health and safety protocols during the playoffs – are not available to his teammates for potentially a 10-to-14. -day stretch – affected his decision whether or not to proceed with the vaccine.
“Everything I do off the floor is mostly attributed to my family – 99.9% of that,” said James. “So it’s about the health and safety of my family, and that’s what it boiled down to.
“Being available to my teammates on the floor, I take care of my body. I do everything I can to make sure that I am available mentally, physically and spiritually. But everything else, that’s all. Family conversation. “
When the reporter replied by directly asking if James had already received the vaccine, he replied, “It doesn’t matter,” chuckling shortly after he gave his answer.
The vague response was consistent with what James said over the All-Star weekend when he was first asked about his plans for the vaccine.
“That’s a conversation my family and I will have,” he said in March. “I’ll take that private.”
James’s teammate, Dennis Schroder, who recently completed a 10-day stint in the health and safety protocols, told a German-language publication earlier this month that he and James were the only Lakers players who had not received the vaccine.
Schroder later updated his vaccination program and told reporters last weekend, “I’m the only one who hasn’t been vaccinated. I’ll leave it at that.”
However, it appears that there is at least one other player on the Lakers besides Schroder who has not been vaccinated. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on Friday that LA’s roster has not passed the 85% vaccination threshold required by the league – a minimum of 15 players out of 17 – so that a team can reduce its health and safety restrictions in the future.
“We’re not there yet, but we’re still hopeful,” said Vogel. “And I think there are clear benefits from the standpoint that we can do more things together in the cities we’re going to. Something that was absent from the entire league in terms of team building and team bonding for all of us.
“It has been a challenge. So if we can reach that threshold, we can of course do more.”
Meeting the 85% threshold gives fully vaccinated individuals within a team more freedom, such as not being required to wear masks in the training facility; are allowed to eat in indoor and outdoor restaurants, in accordance with local health protocols; be given the flexibility to eat on flights and leave the team hotel en route; have easier PCR test times to choose from; and being allowed to hold in-person gatherings – such as a group dinner – in a place other than the field or in a designated conference room.
On Friday, the LA County Department of Public Health announced a partnership with the Lakers to encourage people who take the vaccine to have a chance to win two Lakers season tickets next season.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]