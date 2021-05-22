Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James violated protocol by attending the event, NBA says

LOS ANGELES – It’s still unclear whether Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinated or not, James was found to be in violation of the NBA’s health and safety protocols this week.

James was one of many high profile guests who attended a promotional event for Lobos 1707, a tequila brand he backs, earlier this week for the Lakers’ play-in game against the Golden State Warriors.

The tequila was poured during a short outdoor photo shoot, and invitees, such as artist Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan, were required to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to attend.

Even with those measures, James was found to be in violation of the league’s health and safety protocols.

“It is a violation of agreed upon protocols and, as we have done in other similar cases in the league, it has been discussed with the team,” a league spokesperson told ESPN on Friday.

James and the No. 7 seeded Lakers will play the No. 2 seeded Phoenix Suns of the Western Conference in Game 1 of their first round series on Sunday (3:30 ET, ABC).

Despite being the lowest seeded, LA is driving a six-game winning streak towards the Suns series, with James back on the field for the last three wins after missing 26 of the Lakers’ 28 games beforehand due to a high right ankle. sprain.

A few weeks ago, James explained his thought process behind playing additional games along the track, saying, “At the end of the day if I’m not 100% or close to 100%, it doesn’t matter where we land. [in the standings]. “

With that reasoning in mind, James was asked by a reporter on Friday if the consequences associated with placement in the league’s health and safety protocols during the playoffs – are not available to his teammates for potentially a 10-to-14. -day stretch – affected his decision whether or not to proceed with the vaccine.

“Everything I do off the floor is mostly attributed to my family – 99.9% of that,” said James. “So it’s about the health and safety of my family, and that’s what it boiled down to.

“Being available to my teammates on the floor, I take care of my body. I do everything I can to make sure that I am available mentally, physically and spiritually. But everything else, that’s all. Family conversation. “

When the reporter replied by directly asking if James had already received the vaccine, he replied, “It doesn’t matter,” chuckling shortly after he gave his answer.

The vague response was consistent with what James said over the All-Star weekend when he was first asked about his plans for the vaccine.

“That’s a conversation my family and I will have,” he said in March. “I’ll take that private.”

James’s teammate, Dennis Schroder, who recently completed a 10-day stint in the health and safety protocols, told a German-language publication earlier this month that he and James were the only Lakers players who had not received the vaccine.

Schroder later updated his vaccination program and told reporters last weekend, “I’m the only one who hasn’t been vaccinated. I’ll leave it at that.”

However, it appears that there is at least one other player on the Lakers besides Schroder who has not been vaccinated. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on Friday that LA’s roster has not passed the 85% vaccination threshold required by the league – a minimum of 15 players out of 17 – so that a team can reduce its health and safety restrictions in the future.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re still hopeful,” said Vogel. “And I think there are clear benefits from the standpoint that we can do more things together in the cities we’re going to. Something that was absent from the entire league in terms of team building and team bonding for all of us.

“It has been a challenge. So if we can reach that threshold, we can of course do more.”

Meeting the 85% threshold gives fully vaccinated individuals within a team more freedom, such as not being required to wear masks in the training facility; are allowed to eat in indoor and outdoor restaurants, in accordance with local health protocols; be given the flexibility to eat on flights and leave the team hotel en route; have easier PCR test times to choose from; and being allowed to hold in-person gatherings – such as a group dinner – in a place other than the field or in a designated conference room.

On Friday, the LA County Department of Public Health announced a partnership with the Lakers to encourage people who take the vaccine to have a chance to win two Lakers season tickets next season.