Sports
Donating cricket equipment brings joy to migrants trapped in Bosnia
SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina (AP) Happy cheers echoed from an asylum seekers camp in Bosnia this week as dozens of teens and young men set aside their daily battles for a game of cricket.
Players absorbed in the game ran across an improvised field with wooden bats in their hands or throwing balls. Others supported the teams by clapping from the side with beaming faces.
It was a good game! Sifet, an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, said.
Tomorrow we have the final tournament! Mohammad Jahanzeb, who is from Pakistan, agreed.
The opportunity for relaxation and fun at the Blazuj camp in Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo was made possible by a Rome-based humanitarian group that brought donated cricket equipment for refugees and migrants to the Balkan country.
Andrea Costa, president of the Baobab Experience association, told the Associated Press that activists got the idea from the asylum seekers themselves, especially those coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh or India, where cricket is a national sport.
Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia have been stranded in Bosnia for months, if not years, waiting for an opportunity to move to Western Europe. From Bosnia, migrants first try to cross to the neighboring country of the European Union, Croatia, before moving on to richer EU countries.
When I spoke to a lot of young people, it was natural to ask them what they missed most, what they wanted, Costa said. Just like an Italian boy would ask for a football, to play football, they say they miss cricket.
Costa and his team drove to Bosnia after collecting donations from the British, Indian and Pakistani embassies in Rome and those countries’ communities in Italy, Costa said. Together with Sarajevo, equipment was supplied to the central Bosnian city of Tuzla.
Our next step with the cricket is to go back to Italy, back to Europe, and say the migrants were very happy, Costa said.
Among those eagerly waiting for the packages to arrive was Ali Cheema, who said he started playing cricket when he was 7 and played for various clubs in his native Pakistan.
Cheema is now 24 and has been in Bosnia for two years. While the car with the cricket equipment stopped in Tuzla, he was there to open the bags containing bats, sticks, gloves, sweaters and caps.
We are going to play a cricket match ASAP, he said, explaining that we had cut some wood earlier to make bats. A day later, Cheema and his friends could be seen practicing on a playground in Tuzla.
I decided to get out of Pakistan to follow my dreams, Cheema said. I would like to go to England and keep playing cricket because I was a cricket player in Pakistan and I didn’t get enough opportunities. “
Costa said his organization plans to do more to help Bosnia’s young foreigners, migrants play sports, and spend the day doing the things they enjoy.
“First of all, we believe it is their right to achieve their goal, that it is their right to reach Europe,” Costa said. And second, our organization believes that as they travel through these countries, every effort should be made to help them feel welcome and stay in good shape.
___
Follow the global migration coverage of APs at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
