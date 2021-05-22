Information UH football season ticket available





The University of Hawaii at Mnoa Athletics Department has released season ticket information for the upcoming 2021 football season. All home games will be played in the Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex on the UH Mnoa campus for the next three seasons. Work is underway to renovate the complex with additional grandstands that will expand the capacity from 3,500 to approximately 9,000 seats. However, those are not enough places to meet the 16,000 ticket commitments for the coming year for season ticket holders and students, and contractual agreements with business partners and visiting teams. “Our goal is to be as transparent and inclusive as possible,” Athletics Director David Matlin said. “It’s a delicate balance between monetization and inclusivity. We offer a pool of tickets available on an individual competition basis for season ticket holders who will not receive season tickets this year (under a new priority system). This gives our subscribers more access. “ For more information on the eligibility and priority system for 2021 football subscriptions, visit the UH Website of Mnoa Athletics. Matlin added: “This situation is temporary and we are optimistic that in the second year we can expand the seating capacity to 15,000 fans to give our loyal fans more opportunities to experience the excitement of Hawaii Warrior football in person. “ In addition to bleachers, the retrofit project will add press boxes, hospitality suites and other amenities. The university is in the process of accelerating the $ 8.3 million project after being notified in December 2020 that Aloha Stadium, the home of Rainbow Warriors since 1975, would not be available to fans for the next three years. The first home game is scheduled for September 4 against Portland State University, the first of six home games scheduled for 2021. The Rainbow Warriors have seven home games scheduled for each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

