Brewers vs. Reds – Game Preview – May 22, 2021





Milwaukee Brewers (21-23, third in NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-23, fourth in NL Central) Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 PM EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) LINE: Reds -139, Brewers +120; top / bottom is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM RULE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers from their last three games. The Reds are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .326, good for second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the line-up with a score of .416. The Brewers are 10-9 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee attack this season as a team compiled a .212 batting average, the last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a score of .267. The Reds won the final game 9-4. Jeff Hoffman took his third win and Winker went 4-for-4 with three home runs and three RBI for Cincinnati. Adrian Houser registered his fifth loss to Milwaukee. TOP PERFORMANCE: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 53 hits and 28 RBI. Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with six home runs and 22 RBI. LAST 10 MATCHES: Red: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.07 ERA, exceeded by 21 points Brouwers: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.40 ERA, surpassed by 18 points INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: ( heel). Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right angled), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right angled), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder). —— The Associated Press created this story using technology from Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

