Observations from the spring game Rutgers Football

The Rutgers Spring Football game has come and gone. I’ve only watched the game once so far and got away with the following thoughts.

What I know, I have seen

1. Cole Snyder and Evan Simon were in command of the offense. With the pace to dictate the action, they ended up in play-calls where the first place was quick throws for five or six yards. They gladly took the yardage. Big Ten defenses won’t be as vanilla cover as we saw in the spring game, but you can see the building blocks for skill and movement of the chain offense were there. Johnny Langans’ role in the offense remains important, but if starter Noah Vedral is absent for an extended period of time, the real backup will likely be Snyder or Simon.

2. Has the line of attack been deep for the first time since 2014? That doesn’t mean they’ll be just an average unit in the Big Ten just yet, but at least the staff has plenty of lottery tickets in the mix that if just a few guys really get elite (Bryan Felter looked good, for example) even before reinforcements arrive on the banks, can get a boost against large defensive linemen. I don’t know who will fill in the two drafts as there are probably 13 names that I would think could be competent if I saw them on the list.

3. The biggest improvements for the team as a whole came at the defensive and tight end. I’ve been a Matt Alaimo and CJ Onyechi supporter for a while now, but it was clear that less experienced guys like Victor Konopka and Wesley Bailey, even without fully knowing what they are doing, had more of an impact. This is bittersweet in a way because it’s always fun to look for underdogs, transfers looking for a second chance and even walk-ons, although you can see why the better looking guys getting off the bus are crucial for the program that takes the next step.

4. The enthusiastic celebrations when great plays were made by walk-ons like Jameer Campbell were great. It didn’t look like a team cut off from most of society for most of 9 months and doing double duty with final exams last week. There is pride in this program and despite internal competition, there seems to be a non-manufactured bond between these players.

5. The security position does not yet show what kind of improvement we need at the moment. Keyword YET. Of course, if you’re mainly playing cover two in a spring game, highlights will be hard to come by. Avery Young is a natural candidate for safety based on his size and willingness to tackle; he wasn’t a liability in any way, but the Schiano / Smith / Fraser defense relied on consistent endless pipelines of protections that are simply not on the list, but it doesn’t seem like it. Until then, they really need to coach who to get through 2021, with Peyton Powell hopefully being a big asset to summer camp. I feel bad for some of the players who clearly outperform on safety, some of whom have made a personal sacrifice and switched positions in the best interest of the team.

What I think I’ve seen

1. The linebacker group has so much depth that it will be difficult for players to get stuck in a log jam. Therefore, it is clear why when recruiting the coaching staff was primarily interested in four-star linebacker types, knowing that they can develop guys currently on the roster, as they did during Schiano 1.0, for depth. A star of the spring game, Chris Conti, has great instincts, although I’m not yet sure he’s big enough to excel at Mike linebacker. Officially Conti is listed as 62, 230 lb. and it is true that former Scarlet Knight Kevin Malast was the same size at 61,233 lb. Malast ended up in the NFL for parts of four seasons and played multiple positions of that size, so if Conti can play cover at the same level and learn how to avoid squaring yourself by pulling linemen, he’d be reps down the line. in the Big Ten. It feels like every linebacker recruited by Greg Schiano has outperformed their original recruiting rankings, maybe Conti will be a poster child of the Schiano 2.0 era.

2. What makes this offense is Sean Gleeson’s varied / flexible schedule, certainly required when most of the teams they face are even more talented than Rutgers. Hence the need to find ways for many different types of players to contribute, providing the opportunity to change the game plan significantly every week. No one was more hurt by the added opportunity for returning starters than Paul Woods who reportedly entered the transfer portal today. Had Bo Melton and Shameen Jones completed their time at RU, Woods probably would have gotten the first chance to win any of those spots, especially with how well he follows the ball. Instead, the staff is carving out roles for players with different skills, like the other two members from last year two deep at WR, Christian Dremel and Isaiah Washington. Even former blues shirt Jessie Parson looked like he had a niche. For Woods, I wish him the best and believe he can make a significant contribution to another program.

3. There were players other than Conti who seemed overjoyed in a match, playing the whistle every time, swarming on both sides of the ball, Raiqwon ONeal being the best example. ONeal consistently ran into the field, picking up his running backs after being knocked down after big wins. That kind of leadership on the field, in the huddle, and on the sidelines proved that it was more than just Greg Schiano talking to BTN about the players getting into more leadership roles, a crucial part of his first-time program success. In practice, if this happens every day and not just under the light, it means that there are players on this team who can literally make their comrades better, even when no one is looking.

4. Tyreem Powell flash. He looked a little uncomfortable at times, but his arms are so long and he was so round the ball that the Jamal Merrell equations will start flowing very quickly. I’m not sure where Tyreem will play though, especially if the team mainly uses nickel defense, especially during early downs. Guys like him on special teams, but against fifth-grade teams just don’t seem fair.

5. Unlike other teams in the league that played cornerback all season in 2020 (Illinois, Michigan, Penn State by heart), Rutgers has boys in this premium position. Patrice Rene and Tre Avery looked great at times, hitting balls without anything resembling hindering or passing. The other younger players were fine too, so we’re not going to get close to a situation where you get an inexperienced walk-on injury so you don’t have to start facing NFL players from other schools. When Christian Braswell arrives, he may end up in safety.

Which I’m not sure I’ve seen

1. Has Jamier Wright-Collins gotten more comfortable as the game progressed? Or was he just feasting on less physically gifted players who got reps later in the game? Ditto for Aaron Young who finally looks like the player on the run that we saw excel as a slot receiver in 2019. Was that a mirage because the offensive line had a better day than the defense line?

2. Sticking with the Running Back theme, Kyle Monangai looks small and doesn’t run fast, but somehow gets more impact with tacklers than you might think by running right through arm tackles. I saw a note on a bulletin board that he might be able to deliver exactly what KayRon Adams did, even if Adams looked more like a receding Big Ten.

3. Monterio Hunt is finally healthy and has shown why he was brought into the program before a string of bad luck. Rutgers has been waiting for the real estate recipient since Quron Pratt or maybe even James Guarantano. Shameen Jones exceeded all expectations in the role in 2020 by hitting first downs with extra effort in traffic, but who else can? Isaiah Washington maybe, but I’d rather see him in the field. Hunt looked super smooth and I was too skeptical from the start.

4. Ireland’s tandem Burke and Ifeanyi Maijeh were engaged in defensive tackles, it seemed, although they didn’t make as many tackles as I expected. I was quite harsh on Mayan Ahanotu early last year due to his lack of production before starting to release later in the year so I’m not sure what to think of the DT performance in general.

5. Are the specialists as good as we think they should be? Rutgers will have several matches that boil down to field position and link field goals. One kick here or there every game can be the difference to a win-loss record that is either better or worse than the 2021 level of consistent play.

Resume

Rutgers is finally entering a Big Ten football program for the first time since their freshman year in conference. They look good physically, play fast and have two competitive teams lined up for an exhibition. Most importantly, the stock market players who are inexperienced and still learning the game are either big, fast, or both. I don’t want to get too caught up in 2021 losses totals, as long as the team is competitive enough to keep the current 2022 recruitment class intact. This is about the long term and Rutgers clearly continues to evolve in the right direction.

What did you see? Let us know in the comments below.