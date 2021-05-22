Golf courses, tennis courts, and splash pads are opening in Ottawa, while the county is reopening outdoor amenities





OTTAWA – This weekend, residents of Ottawa can cool off at splash pads, hit the links, play a game of tennis, or gather outdoors in groups of up to five people as Ontario relaxes some restrictions on outdoor activities and reopens outdoor recreational facilities. All outdoor recreational facilities were closed and outdoor social gatherings were banned under the Ontario government’s house arrest. Ontario says that as a result of the continued success of the vaccine rollout and the “collective efforts of Ontarians” in following public health measures, the province is reopening outdoor recreational facilities with restrictions, including the need to maintain physical distance. From May 22 at 00:01 am, the following recreational outdoor facilities may be opened Splash and spray the pads

Golf courses and driving ranges

Parks and recreation areas

Baseball Diamonds

Batting cages

Football, soccer and sports fields

Tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

BMX and skate parks

Riding facilities

Shooting ranges

Bowling and boules courts Ontario says boat and watercraft launches may also reopen in Ontario. SPLASH PADS Most splash pads in the city of Ottawa must be on and in operation on a Saturday morning. The Ontario government announced Friday afternoon that splash pads may be opened during the stay-at-home order, a day after announcing that they should remain closed until mid-June under Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen plan. Mayor Jim Watson was joined by elected officials from across the province and urged the province to leave splash pads open. The City of Ottawa says kids don’t have to wear masks while on the splash pad. Parents and guardians are asked to help maintain COVID safety by: Avoid crowding on the splash pad

Maintain your child’s physical distance from people outside your household

Make sure they don’t touch their faces and common touch points on the splash pads

Wash or disinfect your child’s hands regularly Ottawa’s park ambassadors will tour parks and splash pads to provide guidance. Splashpads are open daily from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm TENNIS COURTS Residents of Ottawa can play a game of tennis this weekend. Tennis courts are open in Ottawa and Ontario. Mayor Watson said on Friday night that 290 nets are on tennis courts in the city. “The remaining 31 nets have post or net damage that will be repaired in the coming days,” Watson said. For tennis players, we currently have 290 nets and the remaining 31 nets have post or net damage that will be fixed in the next few days! Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) May 21, 2021 SOCIAL MEETINGS Social gatherings and organized public events with more than five people outside the home are now allowed in Ontario, including members from different households. The Ontario government says physical distance measures must be followed. Indoor social gatherings with people outside your household will continue to be prohibited.







