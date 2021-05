Cricket: “Overall development needed in fielding,” says fielding coach Abhay Sharma, Sports News

Abhay Sharma, the field coach for the Indian women’s team, has claimed that there is a lot of work to be done as far as the physicality and well-being of players is concerned. Abhay Sharma was with the Indian women in March during the home game against South Africa. Nevertheless, he didn’t get much time with the players since the series was unexpectedly announced. The field coach wants to bring forward certain progressions in the group during the series in England. Speaking to PTI, Abhay Sharma said the Indian women’s team is lagging behind in handling unlike foreign parties. He explained: “Overall development is needed in terms of fielding. The game is changing, you have to become more athletic. Technically there is work to be done.” “What I saw is that a lot of girls struggle with their throwing techniques. If you develop the wrong technique in your early days, you will suffer from injuries. Once the technical side is taken care of, you can build on the power part ”- he added. When asked for his input on the series against South Africa, Abhay Sharma replied that the South African team was certainly a lot faster and more flexible on the field. The field coach added that he will try to communicate with the players on a one-on-one premise to see everyone’s qualities and shortcomings in a superior way. Technically, they have to work really hard from now on. What I noticed about women’s cricket is that a lot of U-19 players start playing for the senior team. The workload is more on their shoulders and they are not that strong. We have to accept that there is a huge difference between foreign teams and our girls. The South African girls were more athletic, they cover the ground faster and they are a bit stronger too, he said. The series against South Africa was the first in India in a year, as the cricket calendar was affected by COVID-19. As pointed out by Abhay Sharma, aside from hitting and bowling, the Indian team was also bad at running between wickets. He said in such a way: “The last series I saw was there was an error of judgment in some cases, maybe because they played after a long time. A lot depends on the state of mind. We will be working sincerely on that front. the team has good coordination, you can convert those singles in half and that’s one area where we can put pressure on the opposition. ” Team India will play a one-off test match, three ODIs and three T20s in England in June. Later in the year, India will visit Australia for six limited-overs matches and a test match at the WACA, the women’s group’s first pink-ball experience.

