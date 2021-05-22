Texas football is on the rise with 4-star 2022 DT KJ Miles





A rising name for the 2022 Texas football recruiting class that is important to look forward to is the underrated four-star St. Peters Prep Defensive Gear KJ Miles. Texas has already landed defensive tackle in their 2022 class, but adding depth to the position could be key to moving forward. Texas was unable to bring in a blue chip commits on the defensive tackle position in their 2021 class. But they now have it in their 2022 class with four-star North Shore product Kristopher Ross, who made his promise to new head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in March. Sark and new coach Bo Davis on the Texas defensive line would likely welcome the addition of a new blue chip defensive tackle for the 2022 class. Front seven depth was critical to the Longhorns’ success on the defensive side of the ball in the Big 12 of late. Texas has sometimes had some of the better defenses in the past five years, and they need to recruit those high-level position groups to continue that pedigree. Texas football soars in the chase of 4-star DT KJ Miles Texas sent a scholarship offer to Miles a few months ago. And the Longhorns have already scheduled an official visit with Miles for next month. Texas will host Miles at the Forty Acres on June 25, which is its last official visit in line for summer starting the night of May 21. Miles has offers from Texas and 25 other schools so far. Some of the other notable schools on his quote sheet include the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, Wisconsin Badgers, Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, USC Trojans, Virginia Cavaliers, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Tennessee Volunteers. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Miles is currently attracting attention from around the country. It’s nice to see the momentum Texas has been building up lately with Miles on the recruiting track, but it will be a struggle to realize his dedication. Additionally, Miles is ranked No. 349 2022 high school prospect, No. 30 defensive tackle, and No. 4 New Jersey prospect (247Sports Composite). And the Top247 ranks him as the No. 26 defensive tackle and No. 4 prospect from New Jersey. According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2022 Texas recruiting class ranks No. 8 in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma. Texas has eight commits in their 2022 class, with the highest-rated four-star Klein Cain going back to Jaydon Blue.

