



Ti Gong Shanghai’s latest technologies for digital life and urban management are showcased at the Putuo District annual science festival that kicked off this weekend. This year’s Putuo Science Festival is themed “urban digital transformation,” and showcases the latest scientific achievements and digital transformation practices in the downtown northwest. During the week-long festival, there will be nearly 100 activities in Putuo to promote scientific knowledge and smart applications to the public. “Putuo is committed to becoming Shanghai’s ‘main engine’ and source of scientific innovation,” said Li Wenbo, director of the district’s scientific committee. The district government is demanding pilot applications for the digital transformation of the economy, everyday life and urban governance as part of Shanghai’s ambition to become an international capital for digitization. As a major event for the festival, a “science night” bazaar has been launched in Global Harbor, the largest shopping complex in the city center. Scientific research institutes and companies in Putuo have created several stalls to showcase digital life, medical services, robots, education and senior care applications. For example, an internet “hospital” has been set up in the atrium of the shopping center for children and the elderly to receive ophthalmic check-ups. Doctors can make a diagnosis remotely. Ti Gong A digital classroom offers lectures and interactive games on education, party history and science advancement. A miniature “City Brain” urban management system, supported by Huawei’s AI technology and 5G network, allows visitors to experience smart urban management. The system also serves as the command center for the Science Night event. More than 10 advanced robots can be seen that can operate, disinfect, deliver parcels or automatically remove rust for the elderly. During the event, customers can also get to know a smart table tennis trainer, security guard, face recognition, emotion recognition and unmanned driving. A scientific tour route was first released in Putuo. Local parents are encouraged to take their children to the Suning Art Museum, Changfeng Ocean Park, Lego Center, and other museums, mainly along Suzhou Creek. An international start-up competition has also been launched for high-tech start-ups to promote their innovative projects. The research institutes and parks in Putuo, such as the Shanghai Research Institute of Chemical Industry and Shanghai Robotic Research and Transformation Platform, will open their key labs to the startups. An artificial intelligence competition among young people has also started to encourage local students to develop their smart AI and robot applications. Ti Gong

