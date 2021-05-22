Surrey v Middlesex, Kent v Glamorgan and more: county cricket live! | Sport

Connect with us

6:51 AM

Gubbins? Bobbins, more like. Middlesex is 19-3, Nick Gubbins falls to Toppley and is lbw. The batsman’s body shape was an absolute mess.











6:46 AM

Cowabunga! Kemar Roach took two wickets here in no time, with an absolute beauty to get rid of Sam Robson, who (briefly) looked good. Middlesex is 19-2 and wobbles (again).











6:29 AM

Finally at 11:28 am on day three, the first wicket in the game between Derbyshire and Durham. Brooke Guest, imprisoned by Chris Rushworth.











6:13 AM

And another! Tom Helm finds the edge of the Kemar Roachs bat, it’s a regulatory catch on the first slip, Surrey is all out for 190 and now it’s time for Middlesex’s battle lineup to show us what they’re made of.











6:12 AM

An early wicket at the Oval, and if Reece Topley ever has a leg more for wicket than that, it will be an achievement. Surrey is 190-9 and for the first time in his short career Blake Cullen has a three-fer.











6:04

And also with Trent Bridge:

Worcestershire County Cricket Club
(@WorcsCCC)

As the players prepare to hit the field, some persistent rains have delayed the start of the game on day three somewhat. Updates to follow …#WeAreWorcestershire


May 22, 2021











6:00

BONG! The clock strikes 11, time for action. Here at the Oval, Blake Cullen has the ball in his hand. And play!











05:22

Hello World!

A new day is dawning at the Oval, and it’s a softer one than the one we’ve gotten used to recently. For starters, the flag at the top of the pavilion flutters softly, instead of becoming rigid from a roaring storm like on days one and two. That is the good news. Less promising is that it rained on me on the way from Vauxhall Station, and the clouds are so threatening they might as well swing a knife. My opinion this morning:




Players prepare for the third day of Surrey v Middlesex in the County Championship at the Oval.

 The scene in the Oval as players prepare for Surrey v Middlesex’s third day in the County Championship. Photo: Simon Burnton / The Guardian

Here are the scores on the doors this morning:

Group one

Derby: Derbyshire 48-0 v Durham (no game on Friday due to rain).
Chelmsford: Essex 16-1 against Warwickshire 166; Essex track with 150 runs
Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire 51-3 v Worcestershire (no game on Friday)

Group two

Bristol: Gloucestershire v Somerset 45-1 (no matchday on Friday)
Southampton: Hampshire 233 v Leicestershire 28-5; Leics course with 205 descents
The oval: Surrey 185-8 against Middlesex

Group three

Canterbury: Kent 307 vs Glamorgan 55-2. Glamorgan path with 252 runs
Northampton: Northamptonshire – Lancashire 59-0 (no play on Friday)

Welcome everyone! Please send me an interesting banter of the game you are following, and / or join the discussion below the line.



Related Topics: