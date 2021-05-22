Sports
3 Irish ready to make the most NIL money
The Notre Dame Football program has some big stars who will be hitting the field in 2021, and here are the three who would make the most NIL money.
The Notre Dame football team wants to win ten or more games for the fifth season in a row, and you don’t go on such runs unless you have some elite talent. Fortunately for the 2021 squad, despite losing a ton of talent through the 2021 NFL Draft, elite players are still returning, making them one of the best teams in the country once again.
Name, image and likeness rights have been in the news, and some states have already passed bills through which student athletes can be paid. While the state of Indiana has not yet passed a bill for NIL, these are the players who would have made the most money this coming season.
No. 3: Kyle Hamilton
An All-American safety, Kyle Hamilton is the kind of player who would definitely sell jerseys. One of the main defensive backs in all of college football, Hamilton is a man going into the first round in April, meaning this could be his last season in South Bend.
Already a fan favorite, Hamilton played a key role in one of the best defenses in college football last season. In this Irish defense, he is the undisputed leader and one who will greatly benefit from the arrival of Marcus Freeman as defensive coordinator.
