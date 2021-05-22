Ondo dominates the G20 club’s U-21 singles





The G20 Table Tennis Club of Abuja and Ondo State have become champions in U-21 men’s and women’s singles in 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National championships take place in the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. Junior International, Taiwo Mati from Ondo, defeated 2020 Edo National Sports Festival Champion, Ahmadi Omeh 4-1 (10-12, 11-4, 12-10, 12-10, 11-7) to U gold medal to claim -21 men’s singles. In the women’s category it was a battle between Bukola Ajayi of the G20 and Rofiat Jimoh of Kwara state, but Bukola struggled with Rofiat 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5, 11 -8). Ajayi started it brighter and won the first set while Rofiat won two straight sets. Inspired Ajayi re-established the lead by winning the fourth, fifth and sixth sets. Commenting after the win, Ajayi told PREMIUM TIMES that her goal is to work hard to earn a call up to the senior national team: “I was very happy to win the U-21 women’s singles and the next goal is to work hard so that I can meet up with senior level. “ Mati revealed that he won U-21 by luck. “It was a tough game because I played with my teammates, and we know each other’s games because we [together] for a long time, but I won and lucky for me, ”said the Ondo-born athlete. Ajayi and Mati went home with N100,000 each, while Ahmadi Omeh and Rofiat Jimoh got N50,000 each. The championship will close on Saturday with finals in the singles and cadets categories. Support PREMIUM TIMES ‘journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. But only good journalism can ensure a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. In order to have free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you give modest support to this noble endeavor. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you help maintain a journalism of interest and ensure that it remains free and available to all. Donate TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401 …







