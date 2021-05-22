Emina Ekic leads Racing Louisville FC to first-ever victory, help is on the way

LOUISVILLE As if a Louisville native and University of Louisville graduate called up to play professional football for the new club in Louisville in season one wasn’t good enough, Emina Ekic had to turn it into even more storybook.

The 21-year-old, who appeared at Lynn Family Stadium on Friday night wearing a Muhammad Ali shirt, scored her first-ever pro goal for Racing Louisville FC, then scored an assist for good measure to give Louisville its first win in club history. -0 above the Washington Spirit.

In the 76th minute, Ekic, who grew up playing football on fields in Beechmont, blocked a passing track, shook past a defender with a long dribble and then a beautiful left-footed attack that snuck around a defender and past the outstretched arms of Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe.

Then, five minutes later, it was Ekic, who, with her parents, brother, cousin and U or L friends, found Cece Kizer in the stands for a goal to give Racing a 2-0 lead, who held onto it.

I don’t know how to explain the emotions Ekic said after the game, before signing an autograph for a young fan. It was unbelievable. I was relieved and excited and hyped and, borderline tears, but excitement. It was just a rush of so many emotions. A great feeling.

Louisville had not scored in more than 270 minutes of gameplay, but it scored twice late in the game on Friday for an official attendance of 6,011, including US Womens National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski, who earlier in the day used the facilities of Louisvilles visited.

Afterwards, Louisville goalkeeper Michelle Betos said that Vlatko said to her: I really enjoy watching your team play.

Betos recorded her third out in a row and Racing has not conceded a goal since a game against North Carolina Courage on April 26 in the Challenge Cup, an early season tournament. Louisville’s defense was put to the test and Washington had many opportunities, including 29 shot attempts, but Betos saved each of the Spirits 10 shot attempts, including a few dazzling stops.

Louisvilles’ previous two games were draw without a point, so Betos was pleased to say the least when the team found the back of the net twice.

When asked about her reaction to the winning goals, she said, I mean, is hell yeah appropriate?

Louisville had earlier lost to Washington in the Challenge Cup, and in that game, Spirit did not have three major players playing for Team USA at the time, including two-time World Cup champion Kelley OHara. Still, Racing won the regular season game on Friday, improving to 1-1-0 on the year, while Washington dropped to 0-1-1.

The next game for Racing is a game at the North Carolina Courage on May 28; North Carolina topped Louisville 3-2 in a Challenge Cup match last month.

Race coach Christy Holly was complimentary about Ekics’s performance, the kid is so talented there’s no question about it, he said, but noted that she still has significant areas for growth.

His enthusiasm about thewin had been similarly dampened.

It was an exciting game, he said, before adding: we can definitely do better.

The Racing line-up will soon be given a new look. The club signed two high-profile players over the past month: 29-year-old defender Gemma Bonner and 20-year-old forward Ebony Salmon, who each last played in the FA Womens Super League (WSL), the highest level of football. in England.

Both are expected to be the protagonists for Louisville once they set foot in the city. Neither has yet reached Louisville, as both are in the process of obtaining visas.

Bonner had her interview on Wednesday, and Holly said she could be in Louisville within a week, although she hasn’t been exercising in recent months following an injury.

She may need a few weeks to get her full condition and get used to what she was doing, Holly said.

Salmon, who was recently named The Athletic UKs 2021s WSL Young Player of the Year, will have her visa interview in the coming days and could be in Louisville in early June.

It looks like one or both players could potentially play in the June 5 game of Racings during Portland Thorns Louisvilles’ fourth game in a regular 24-game season, but the June 20 home game against Houston Dash may be a more likely first match for them.

That match will mark Louisvilles’ next home game and the Racing players will take to the field in front of a crowd of fans who have now witnessed a win, one that was led by a hometown player.

Ekic called it perfect timing that she graduated the year Louisville added a professional women’s team.

This is where I wanted to be, Ekic said after the game, and I’m so glad I got here.

