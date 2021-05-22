South Africa A cricket team in Zimbabwe in 2021

International cricket tour

The South African A cricket team will tour Zimbabwe to play four unofficial One Day International matches (with list A status) and two unofficial test matches (with first class status) against the Zimbabwe A cricket team in May and June 2021.[1][2] The tour’s matches were confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket on May 17, 2021, with all unofficial Test and ODI matches played at Harare Sports Club.[3]

On May 18, 2021, Zimbabwe Cricket announced 16-man squads for both the unofficial ODI and Test series, with Faraz Akram named as the captain for both formats. On the same day, Cricket South Africa also named 16 man squads for the unofficial ODI and Test series, with Zubayr Hamza captaining both formats.[4][5]

This tour is Zimbabwe A’s first tour since 2017, while the tour will also be the first bilateral series for South Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Cricket ZC director Hamilton Masakadza said excitedly, “The importance of the Zimbabwe A team cannot be overstated and needless to say we couldn’t be happier when the boys finally get back into action.” He added: “Playing regularly at this level will help our players bridge the gap between domestic cricket and the international match. We are grateful to Cricket South Africa for accepting our invitation and we look forward to an exciting, competitive series between the two sides. “[6]

The unofficial ODI series will originally be used for South Africa in preparation for their away game against the West Indies, which kicks off June 26. Victor Mpitsang, the Chairman of Cricket South Africa Selectors, said: “We are delighted to have our A team back up and running. This is vital to the growth of our next line of players who have no international experience. ”Mpitsang added,“ The one-day series in particular will serve as match preparation for our Proteas who will be participating in the white-ball leg of the tour to the West Indies. ”[7][8]

