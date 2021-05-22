Sports
South Africa A cricket team in Zimbabwe in 2021
International cricket tour
|South Africa A cricket team in Zimbabwe in 2021
Zimbabwe A.
South Africa A.
|Dates
May 29, June 13, 2021
|Captains
Faraz Akram |
Zubayr Hamza
|FC series
|The series
The South African A cricket team will tour Zimbabwe to play four unofficial One Day International matches (with list A status) and two unofficial test matches (with first class status) against the Zimbabwe A cricket team in May and June 2021.[1][2] The tour’s matches were confirmed by Zimbabwe Cricket on May 17, 2021, with all unofficial Test and ODI matches played at Harare Sports Club.[3]
Background[edit]
On May 18, 2021, Zimbabwe Cricket announced 16-man squads for both the unofficial ODI and Test series, with Faraz Akram named as the captain for both formats. On the same day, Cricket South Africa also named 16 man squads for the unofficial ODI and Test series, with Zubayr Hamza captaining both formats.[4][5]
This tour is Zimbabwe A’s first tour since 2017, while the tour will also be the first bilateral series for South Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Cricket ZC director Hamilton Masakadza said excitedly, “The importance of the Zimbabwe A team cannot be overstated and needless to say we couldn’t be happier when the boys finally get back into action.” He added: “Playing regularly at this level will help our players bridge the gap between domestic cricket and the international match. We are grateful to Cricket South Africa for accepting our invitation and we look forward to an exciting, competitive series between the two sides. “[6]
The unofficial ODI series will originally be used for South Africa in preparation for their away game against the West Indies, which kicks off June 26. Victor Mpitsang, the Chairman of Cricket South Africa Selectors, said: “We are delighted to have our A team back up and running. This is vital to the growth of our next line of players who have no international experience. ”Mpitsang added,“ The one-day series in particular will serve as match preparation for our Proteas who will be participating in the white-ball leg of the tour to the West Indies. ”[7][8]
List A series[edit]
1st unofficial ODI[edit]
2nd unofficial ODI[edit]
3rd unofficial ODI[edit]
4th unofficial ODI[edit]
First-class series[edit]
1st unofficial test[edit]
2nd unofficial test[edit]
References[edit]
external links[edit]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]