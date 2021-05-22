San Diego football team sanctioned for racist reports





Credit: San Diego Unified School District

A San Diego high school sports governing body has sanctioned the soccer program of a private Catholic high school whose players were accused of posting racist photos of a rival team from a mostly Latino public high school. The San Diego City Conference placed the Cathedral Catholic High football coach on a two-game suspension and placed the team on probation for two years after investigating two social media posts, according to the San Diego Union Tribune. On the day Cathedral Catholic and Lincoln High played against each other in April, Lincoln High players and coaches learned that a Cathedral player for the private school was sharing social media posts with someone wearing a shirt that read Catholics vs. Convicts III. Another post showed Cathedral players making a gang sign. RELATED: Cathedral Catholic High Officials Apologize For Racist Images Targeting Lincoln High The controversy was based on a controversial slogan in the late 1980s that Notre Dame University students came up with for a T-shirt amid a fierce football rivalry with the University of Miami. The rivalry culminated in a 1988 game that was later spotlighted in a 2016 ESPN documentary called Catholics vs. Convicts. The San Diego City Conference ordered Cathedral Catholic, whose student body is predominantly white, to implement a restorative education program. The conference oversees track and field teams in the San Diego Unified School District and some private schools. Five days after the game, Cathedral Catholic apologized for the photos on social media, but declined to say whether the students wearing the T-shirts were banned, the paper said. Cathedral Catholic High is a private school in Carmel Valley that enrolls approximately 1,600 students. The school charges $ 20,000 in annual tuition, although 35% of students receive financial aid. Lincoln, a San Diego-united school, is located in southeastern San Diego and has approximately 1,400 students; 87% come from low-income families. About 18% of Lincoln students are black and 71% are Hispanic. RECOMMENDED PODCAST San Diego news; when you want it, where you want it. Get local stories about politics, education, health, the environment, the border, and more. New episodes are ready for weekday mornings. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by KPBS, San Diego, and Imperial County’s NPR and PBS station. To view PDF documents, Download Acrobat Reader.

