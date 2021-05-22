Waynflete’s Morgan Warner and Waterville’s Inga Zimba win hard-fought games in the second round

May 22 LEWISTON Patience and consistency all contributed to a second round win for Morgan Warner in third place.

The Waynflete School senior fended off Gardiner’s Lindsey Bell with a 6-0, 6-0 win at the 2021 MPA singles tennis state championships on Friday.

“She was very athletic. She can move well and get to every ball,” Warner, of Providence College, said of Bell.

Warner, who is No. 3, said her consistency played a part in her win.

“I’ve been working on that a lot lately,” she said. “So I think I should look at that in the future.”

Waynflete girl tennis coach Linda Cohen said Warner’s patience also made a difference when dealing with Bell.

“Sometimes she gets a little farther when the balls start flying,” Cohen said. “She really played to herself today. That girl was a really good athlete and really got some balls back that I don’t know if Morgan expected.”

Sixth-seeded Inga Zimba from Waterville faced Sarah Trost of the Maine Central Institute in the second round and came out on top 6-2, 6-3.

“The level of the game here is so much different when you’re in the singles tournament verses all season long,” said Zimba. “It was a tough game. So I really had to bring my A-game today, and the points were long rallies and very competitive. It’s really great to play at this level because it makes me want to be my best. “

Zimba’s coach, Devin Lachapelle, was impressed with her performance.

“(Zimba) was really very patient and played her game well, she had a good foundation, few casual mistakes and just played tennis very steadily,” said Lachapelle. “I’m excited to have someone in the Round of 16 after they’ve played so well. I’m looking forward to a good game tomorrow.”

The round of 16 and quarter finals will be played on Saturday and the semifinals and finals are scheduled for Monday at Lewiston High School.

Mt. Ararat’s 10th-ranked Zander Chown shook Belfast’s Hezekiah Agbuya 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.

“One of the things I can always count on is my service,” said Chown, a senior attending Skidmore College in the fall. “I only found one break on him in the first set. That was enough for a win. Theoretically I’m 3-2 down, but I know it’s on service and I’m doing fine.

“In the second set I broke him more 6-2. I don’t have to worry too much with that serve. (Agbuya) had a great serve. He played well and (the game) was a struggle.”

Mt. Abram coach Jack Rioux agreed that Chown’s serve was the deciding factor in the game.

“He was a bit hesitant early on, but once he got into his rhythm, he played well,” said Rioux. “(His) performance was excellent. Zander does a lot of work at the tennis club. It’s paying off and a lot of it is his fitness. He’s just looking forward to playing tomorrow.”

Cheverus’ Evangelo Kapothanasis, a senior on his way to Bates College, ejected Calais opponent John Turner in the first round.

He said it was a combination of patience and trust that paid off.

“The opponent was a little bit weaker than me,” said Kapothanasis. “(It was) just staying in the game, not losing focus and getting the balls back. When the timing was right, (I hit) my shots.”