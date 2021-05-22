CCHA announces hockey schedule 2021-22





BIG RAPIDS – The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) announced its 104 game conference schedule on Thursday (May 20). All eight CCHA teams will play a 26-game conference, awarding the regular season champion the prestigious MacNaughton Cup, recognized as the first conference trophy in collegiate hockey.

The action of the CCHA conference kicks off Friday, October 8, when the University of St. Thomas will face Northern Michigan University for a few weekend games in Marquette. The Tommies are the fastest to play six conference games spread over three consecutive weekends from October 8 – October 23.



Lake Superior State University, defending the WCHA playoff champions, will host St. Thomas for the opening series of the Lakers’ CCHA Oct. 15-16. For the first time ever, St. Thomas will host an NCAA Division I Hockey conference game when Ferris State University visits October 22-23. The regular season defending champions of WCHA, Minnesota State University, will begin their CCHA conference home Oct. 29-30 when the Mavericks host Northern Michigan. Minnesota State also plays St. Thomas as part of Hockey Day in Minnesota on January 22, and hosts the weekend in Mankato at Blakeslee Stadium, home of MSU Football and the summer training camp where the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League (NFL) play. 1966-2017. The first time all eight CCHA teams will compete in conference play on the same weekend will be November 19-20 in three different states, where Bemidji State University hosts Michigan Tech and St. Thomas Minnesota State welcomes to Minnesota, Northern Michigan visits Ferris State in Michigan and Bowling Green State is home to Lake Superior State in Ohio. Michigan Technological University welcomes Bowling Green State University Feb. 11-12 for the Huskies’ famous Winter Carnival weekend, the annual celebration that takes place every winter in Houghton, Michigan. Along with the 2021-22 campaign that was the first at NCAA Division I level for St. Thomas, it will also be the 10th anniversary of the 2011-12 Ferris State Bulldogs, who took the CCHA regular season title and eventually the NCAA National reached. Championship match. CCHA’s regular season ends on February 26 and the team that earns the most points will be awarded the prestigious MacNaughton Cup. The top four teams after the regular season action will host the opening round of the CCHA Playoffs from March 4-6, with the winner of each best-of-three series advancing to the semi-finals of the league. New this season, both semifinals (March 12) and the final (March 19) will be played as a single match at the respective campus locations of the highest placed team. For the first time since 2013, the famed Mason Cup will be awarded to the CCHA Playoff Champions, who will receive automatic qualification to the 16-team NCAA Tournament. The NCAA tournament kicks off March 25-27 with regional venues in Albany, NY, Allentown, Penn., Loveland, Colo., And Worcester, Massachusetts. The 2022 Frozen Four will take place April 7-9 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. All dates and times stated are subject to change. The CCHA will announce the local, regional and national television program in the autumn. Non-conference games for CCHA members will be added upon each member’s announcement.

