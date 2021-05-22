Vikash Verma is all set to release international sports blockbuster ‘No Means No’

Much has been said about the first Indo-Polish big budget film, ‘No Means No’.

From Hollywood Megastar Steven Seagal to the who’s who of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta, Shahrukh Khan, Suniel Shetty and many more international faces who support and support the groundbreaking and groundbreaking project that is sure to strengthen the cultural ties between India and India. Poland.

Hitesh Desai, writer of ‘No Means No’, sheds more light on the film scheduled for release in November 2021 and shares exclusive details in his interview. Fragments:

Q) The action thriller ‘No Means No’ is due out in November. The trailer shows some intense skiing scenes. This is the first time that the sport has been seen on the Indian screen. How and why did the writing and production team choose this sport?

‘No Means No’ is set in the town of Bielsko Biala in Poland, tucked away near the world famous ski slopes of the Beskid and Tatra Mountains. The favorite sport of the Polish people in the winter months was skiing or snowboarding, so it seemed almost fitting that since the movie is also set in the winter months, the sport should be part of the story. Additionally, Director Vikash Verma was himself an Indian sportsman who played the Nationals in Table Tennis and was the captain of his university’s table tennis team during the era of famed table tennis legends Manjit Dua and S Sriram. Sport has always been a topic close to his heart and he was keen to incorporate into the story the thrilling experience a sport could provide. Both pieces of the puzzle fit together when the location of our story was the answer to the wish the director had in mind, and in a way became a very pivotal sequence of the film. In ‘No Means No’ the audience sees masterfully rendered ski action scenes. Due to its link with sports, the release plan is also to be released in China, where Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Q) What was your research process like to write the script of such a film with aspects of two different cultures and two different countries? Is it true that you spent almost a year in Poland to complete the investigation?

Yes, very true. In order to write a story that takes place in a completely different environment and climate, in addition to the information that the Internet, books and other secondary research resources can provide, it is important for a writer to understand the landscape, the climate, the change in seasons. feel and heartbeat of the city or country where the story is based. Having personally experienced what it’s like to walk and feel the biting cold of winter in Poland and the way my body reacts to keep me warm, it becomes easier for me to write similar examples for the character. This, in turn, gives the actor a lot more detail to work with. The year I spent in Poland was helpful in gathering this information that helps improve the character and small details of the story that have an overall improving impact. Not just the writing, but every other department of the film is helped by tremendous talent. The musical director of ‘No Means No’ is the world famous music legend Hari Haran, the background score was provided by Akshay Hariharan with a track even sung by the famous Shreya Ghoshal. Choreography is also at the top with Mission Impossible, the famous Shiamak Davar, and Michal Stasica from Poland.

Q) How was your experience working with director Vikash Verma? Tell us about his process.

It is always interesting to work with Vikash Verma. He is extremely detail and reality oriented. At a time when we see cinema being taken over by visual effects and CGI, he is one of the few directors to absolutely reject the idea, believing that what can be captured in real locations, in climate and light, can never be captured. in a studio environment. I believe this comes from his time spent as an assistant director to industry veterans and legends such as Rajkumar Kohli, known for his large-scale scenes with the most number of extras and Vikash Verma’s time as an advisor to world famous films such as Lagaan, Deewangi, Bhoomi and PM Modes. Most of these movies have taken a similar path of avoiding VFX and CGI. He even starred in the movie Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav

This aspect of Vikash Verma’s style as a director motivates a writer to do even more research into the realism behind a story, and motivates his actors to perform optimally because they are subject to real conditions. In ‘No Means No’, winter is a crucial part of the story, and we actually shot at temperatures of -33 degrees Celsius and the recording schedule was even postponed once by Verma to capture the essence of the real Polish winter. In addition, the entire crew and cast of ‘No Means No’ had so much more to work with simply because they were taken to the best locations to get a real sense of the environment. Vikash Verma’s next project is ‘The Good Maharaja’, a true story based on events from World War II. For this, he even plans to approach Roman Polanski for his support and guidance in the direction, as he has witnessed the horrors of the Holocaust and his input will be invaluable in shaping the film’s story.

Q) How helpful were various governing and governing bodies with regard to the script and film process of ‘No Means No’?

The various authorities and governing bodies have been extremely supportive, cooperative and encouraging. Support was expressed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Prof. Piotr Glinski, Poland’s then Ambassador to India, Tomasz Lukaszek, the Hon. Consul General of Poland in Mumbai, Mr Damian Irzyk, the President of Bielsko Biala, Mr Jaroslaw Klimaszewski, and Member of Parliament Ms Malgorzata Pepek, also Chair of the Polish and Indian Parliamentary Group, encouraged us and showed their full support in making this movie. ‘No Means No’ is a groundbreaking and groundbreaking bilateral project that aims to promote cultural ties between India and Poland and the Polish Government and the Polish Consulate in India have shown the spirit of cooperation towards a-vis filming and access to beautiful locations and landscapes that Poland has to offer. The Indian authorities were equally positive. The then Indian Ambassador to Poland, His Excellency Mr Ajay Bisaria (now the High Commissioner of India to Canada) rightly said of ‘No Means No’: “It underscores the cultural ties and friendship between the two countries.” And as a writer, I was also grateful for the support my colleagues at the Screen Writer’s Association showed to the film. It is wonderful to know that there is a spirit of brotherhood among writers.

Q) Tell us about the cast of ‘No Means No’. Does the chosen cast as a writer fit the description of the characters you had in mind?

All the actors for ‘No Means No’ were chosen with a very specific assignment that is important to each film. Gulshan Grover plays an alcoholic lawyer with a dark past. He had molded beautifully into his character. His experience in more than 450 films can be seen clearly on screen, where he has performed complex character emotions in the harshest weather conditions.

The upcoming hero, Dhruv Verma, is now known for his intense action scenes from ‘No Means No’. He plays Raj, a ski champion from India. His innocent face yet his ability to show intensity as an actor is what suits him in the role. He always worked hard during the demanding program of ‘No Means No’, be it in Indian temperatures or in the freezing cold of Poland. Dhruv is now working on ‘The Good Maharaja’, a true story based on WWII, and has had additional training with the weapons used in WWII: Enfield M1917 rifles, Springfield M1903 with sharp bayonets, Thompson M1A1 submachine gun to really put yourself in the shoes of this character. It almost seems as if Dhruv was destined to play the role of a soldier during WWII as his family has a history of military officers. Dhruv’s grandfather was a reputed naval officer. One of his uncle is a retired Air Force pilot, Wing Commander MM Johri, and the other is a retired Colonel, Mr. Alok Saxena of the Rashtriya Rifles, who will train Dhruv in military discipline and lifestyle.

Some scenes from the film also take place underwater, namely that the German U-boats were a major threat in WWII and that Dhruv has undergone extensive training in diving to prepare for the challenging scenes that will be underwater. take place. Legend studios and the creator of Mary Kom, Sarabjit and PM Modi have even approached his production company, G7 Films, for another film if the script is approved.

The other cast members like Natalia Bak and Sylwia Czech, who play the roles of an innocent mountain girl from Poland and a rally driver from Poland respectively, have also performed brilliantly and really dived into their characters. There is a scene where Natalia gives a powerful monologue, in which her emotions are sure to make the audience with tears in their eyes. All other cast members were also chosen based on extensive research.

A powerful performance was given by Anna Guzik who plays a lawyer who opposes Gulshan Grover. Other notable performances are by Pawel Czech and Jerzy Handzlik.

All in all, I absolutely agree with the great casting choices and they fit the description of the different characters.