What you need to know about time trials
First day qualifying for the 2021 Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Saturday, May 22. Thirty-five drivers take a shot at 33 starting positions for the Indy 500.
It’s warming up in the Indianapolis area, with temperatures in the mid-80s expected to drop at 2.5 miles Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The warmer conditions will make the track a bit slippery, causing the IndyCar series riders a little more on edge as they do four lap qualifying attempts.
After Saturday’s qualifying session, race positions 10-30 (rows 4-10) will be determined. The Fast Nine drivers will compete for pole position on Sunday and the five slowest drivers will compete on bump day (also Sunday) for the last three places (row 11). Two drivers will be left off the Indy 500 on May 30th.
We will keep track of all attempts, so don’t forget to refresh.
More Indy 500 coverage
Example:In qualifying, riders simply aim for Fast 9 berth: ‘Then you have a chance’
Last year’s pole winner:Marco Andretti feels free from the shadow of a famous family
Indy 500 Qualifying Order
With car number and driver
9. Scott Dixon
98. Marco Andretti
28. Ryan Hunter-Reay
6. Helio Castroneves
18. Ed Jones
29. James Hinchcliffe
25. Stefan Wilson
28. Tony Kanaan
2. Josef Newgarden
21. Rinus VeeKay
3. Scott McLaughlin
30. Takuma Sato
45. Santino Ferrucci
24. Sage Karam
51. Pietro Fittipaldi
86. Juan Pablo Montoya
1. JR Hildebrand
12. Willpower
20. Ed Carpenter
5. Pato O’Ward
7. Felix Rosenqvist
59. Max Chilton
4. Dalton had to
47. Conor Daly
Graham Rahal
60. Jack Harvey
75. RC Enerson
10. Alex Palou
22. Simon Pagenaud
26. Colton Herta
27. Alexander Rossi
8. Marcus Ericsson
16. Simona de Silvestro
11. Charlie Kimball
14. Sébastien Bourdais
