Fan-Led Evaluation of Football: The government announces a panel of nine, including former players and managers





Who’s on the panel? The panel includes Kevin Miles, the CEO of the Football Supporters’ Association and a lifelong Newcastle United fan. Former Leeds United defender Clarke Carlisle is another member, as is Dan Jones, partner of Deloitte Sport Business Group. Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale will also participate, along with columnist and House of Lords member Daniel Finkelstein. David Mahoney, chief operating officer at the England and Wales Cricket Board, sits on the panel, along with Cambridge United board member Godric Smith, former Southport FC secretary James Tedford and FA Women’s Super League chairman Dawn Airey. What will the panel do? The panel aims to gather fans’ opinions on ownership, governance and financial flows within the game. It will complement the recommendations of the English Football Leagues Governance Review and the Governments 2016 expert working group on football supporter ownership and engagement. This includes examining possible changes to the Owners and Directors tests, ownership models, governance, financing of the game, and how supporters can give a louder voice in running football. In addition, they will assess whether there is a need for an independent football regulator charged with enforcing regulations and compliance, and how that could work within the existing framework of the Football Association, Premier League and English Football League. Earlier this month, more than 20 media figures, including Gary Neville, Gary Lineker and Rio Ferdinand, wrote an open letter along with a petition demanding the creation of a new football regulatory body. A final report is expected in the autumn. What has been said? Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: This expert panel brings together a wealth of knowledge and experience from across the football family to shape the future of our national game. Their job is to listen to fans and ensure their views are at the heart of governance, finance reforms and improving the day-to-day experience of supporters. Football is nothing without fans, and today we are delivering on our promise to put them in the driving seat. Crouch added: I am delighted to have such a strong team with a wealth of experience across the football ecosystem to support the fan-led review. The fans will be at the center of the work of the review panels and I look forward to starting formal meetings with fan groups and others next week. Why is an assessment needed? There is a serious and growing concern about a variety of issues within English football, many of which concern club owners and the growing financial gap between the Premier League and the lower leagues. In recent years clubs of all levels have witnessed serious financial and ownership problems. Even before the damaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bury was expelled from the EFL in August 2019 due to financial difficulties, while alarm bells were ringing at many other clubs. This season there have been attempts by the richest, most powerful English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to grab more money and control in the Premier League and also to form a Super League with clubs from Italy and Spain. . (Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA Images via Getty Images)







