Wolfpack boys win 10th division tennis title





The Glacier Boys tennis team won its 10th consecutive division title at the Northern AA tournament, under cloudy skies and cool temperatures on Friday at FVCC.

The Wolfpack won with 38 points, leaving CM Russell by one point. Flathead finished third with 26 and Great Falls High had 11 points.

Glaciers Rory Smith won his third Northern AA boys’ singles title, defeating Flatheads Nolan White in the championship game and previewing a possible state tournament final.

I wouldn’t be shocked if that’s the state final, Glacier coach Josh Munro said. Nolans is a great player and I think they can be against each other. Rorys is a great player right now and it will be difficult for anyone to beat him. He has experience, he has patience and he knows how to play these kinds of matches.

Glaciers Harrison Sanders and Ethan Purdy defeated CMR’s Carter Corn and Noah Stimac to win their first boy doubles title.

They just came out and played really well today, Munro said. They got a quick start in that final and drove it through that first set a bit. Got a bit of a slow start in the second set but then really put it together and just played with determination and they wanted it more, that’s what it basically boiled down to.

Flathead sends six girls to the state, including singles players Emma Hawkins and Avery Cherot. Hawkins finished third by beating teammate Cherot.

Alexis Kersten was one point away from making it to the final and brought CMRS Hannah Bingham to three sets before losing 7-6 (6) in the final frame. That game lasted three hours and was so exhausting for Kersten that she struggled to get through her consolation round against teammate Hawkins later in the day. She didn’t qualify for state, but flathead Jimmy Cripe was satisfied anyway.

It was probably the match of the tournament, Cripe said of the Kerstens semi-final. It couldn’t have been closer. And as a sophomore, that was pretty impressive.

In addition to White, two other Flathead boys have qualified for the doubles from Tommy Wells and Drew Lowry.

We certainly would have liked more, but it was a tough tournament, Cripe said. CMR was very good and the Glacier guys were very good.

A sophomore and a freshman who both picked up a racket for the first time this year, the doubles of Haven Speer and Colette Daniels, were also one of the state qualifiers for Glacier.

They really came out with determination this week, Munro said. They fought all season and lost many three-sets, but they went to three sets with everyone. They get better every week.

Jake Keller finished fourth after a difficult three-set battle with CMR’s Jacob Murray, but was forced to give up third for medical reasons.

He comes out and beats Great Falls High’s number one player, and upsets in a tiebreaker, Munro said. And the third set, he stretched it out as far as he could, hopped around there and had some cramps and was still fighting through it. That’s a great fight. That was a big game.

CMR won the girls’ division title with 46 points, nine points ahead of second place Flathead, who scored 35. Glacier came third with 19 and Great Falls High, with 12 points, fourth.

The state’s AA tournament will be held May 27-28 in Great Falls.

Northern AA division tennis

GIRLS

Team scores CM Russell 46, Flathead 35, Glacier 19, Great Falls High 12.

Singles

Last

Ruby Jennings (CMR) d. Hannah Bingham (CMR) 6-2, 6-4.

Semi finals

Hannah Bingham (CMR) d. Alexis Kersten (FHS) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6). Ruby Jennings (CMR) d. Kelly Jones (GFHS) 6-4, 6-0.

Consolation round 2

Sarah Downs (GHS) d. Mariah Dickey (GHS) 7-5, 6-4. Avery Cherot (FHS) d. Bayley Keele (GFHS) 6-0, 6-0. Mayson Moore (FHS) d. Mackenzie Baker (GHS) 6-1, 6-0. Emma Hawkins (FHS) d. Kiera Richards (CMR) 6-0, 6-0.

Consolation round 3

Emma Hawkins (FHS) d. Mayson Moore (FHS) 6-2, 6-1. Avery Cherot (FHS) d. Sarah Downs (GHS) 8-10, 6-1, 6-1.

Consolation round 4

Avery Cherot, (FHS) d. Kelly Jones (GFHS) 6-0, 6-2. Emma Hawkins (FHS) d. Alexis Kersten (FHS) 6-2, 6-1.

3rd place

Emma Hawkins (FHS) d. Avery Cherot (FHS) 6-1, 6-1.

Double

Last

Madison George / Becca Sherman (CMR) d. Colette Daniels / Haven Speer (GHS) 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Semi finals

Colette Daniels / Haven Speer (GHS) o. Marcella Mercer / Claire Morris (FHS) 6-2, 6-0, 6-0. Madison George / Becca Sherman (CMR) d. Baylee Furthmyre / Alison Harris (GFHS) 6-3, 6-3.

Consolation round 1

Katy Bitney / Tori Dobis (GHS) d. Meredith Semenza / Maddie OLeary (GFHS) 6-0, 6-4. Kami Darrow / Clare Converse (FHS) d. Madi Bartlett / Rachel Jutzi (GHS) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. Madison Johnson / Nicole Mitchell (GHS) o. Marit Felton / Peyton Walseth (FHS) 7-5, 6-4.

Consolation round 2

Katy Bitney / Tori Dobis (GHS) d. Mackenzie Tuss / Parker Humble (CMR) 6-2, 6-4. Bridget Crowley / Patricia Hinchey (FHS) o. Skye Krum / Leslie Miller (CMR) 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1. Kami Darrow / Clare Converse (FHS) d. Mackenzie Thurston / Emma Tolan (GFHS) 6-3, 6-4. Ryann Walker / Olivia Martello (CMR) d. Madison Johnson / Nicole Mitchell (GHS) 6-3, 6-1.

Consolation round 3

Bridget Crowley / Patricia Hinchey (FHS) o. Katy Bitney / Tori Dobis (GHS) 6-2, 7-5. Ryann Walker / Olivia Martello (CMR) d. Mackenzie Thurston / Emma Tolan (GFHS) 6-4, 6-4.

Consolation round 4

Bridget Crowley / Patricia Hinchey (FHS) o. Baylee Furthmyre / Alison Harris (GFHS) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. Marcella Mercer / Claire Morris (FHS) o. Ryann Walker / Olivia Martello 6-3, 6-0.

3rd place

Marcella Mercer / Claire Morris (FHS) o. Bridget Crowley / Patricia Hinchey (FHS) 6-3, 6-3.

BOYS

Team scores Glacier 38, CM Russell 37, Flathead 26, Great Falls High School 11.

Singles

Last

Rory Smith (GHS) d. Nolan White (FHS) 6-0, 6-0.

Semi finals

Rory Smith (GHS) d. Carson Rich (CMR) 6-0, 6-0. Nolan White (FHS) d. Jacob Murray (GFHS) 6-0, 6-1.

Consolation round 2

Quay Haverlandt (CMR) d. Landon Molen (GFHS) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Jake Keller (GHS) d. Ezra Epperly (FHS) 6-1, 6-1. Clay Walker (CMR) d. Evan Sevaly (FHS) 6-1, 6-1. Mac Bruce (CMR) d. Will Rudbach (GHS) 6-4, 6-2.

Consolation round 3

Jake Keller (GHS) d. Kade Haverlandt (CMR) 6-2, 6-0. Mac Bruce (CMR) d. Clay Walker (CMR) 6-2, 7-5.

Consolation round 4

Jake Keller (GHS) d. Jacob Murray (GFHS) 5-7, 6-4, 7-6. Carson Rich (CMR) d. Mac Bruce (CMR) 6-2, 6-2.

3rd place

Carson Rich (CMR) d. Jake Keller (GHS) 4-4, medical standard.

Double

Last

Ethan Purdy / Harrison Sanders (GHS) d. Carter Corn / Noah Stimac (CMR) 6-2, 6-3.

Semi finals

Carter Corn / Noah Stimac (CMR) d. Ethan Vandenbosch / Kutuk White (FHS) 6-3, 7-5. Ethan Purdy / Harrison Sanders (GHS) d. Alex Galloway / Trey Engellant (GHS) 6-4, 6-0.

Consolation round 2

Kevin Gemberling / Ethan Kunka (GFHS) d. Beau Desmul / Dylan Rehbein (FHS) 7-5, 6-2. Jackson McCoy / Josh Stimac (CMR) d. Timmy Glanville / Ethan Woods (GHS) 6-1, 6-3. Colton Martello / Brady Corn (CMR) d. Brayden Davis / Aedan Bingham (CMR) 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Tommy Wells / Drew Lowry (FHS) d. Gavin Groshelle / Judah McAdam (GFHS) 6-0, 6-1.

Consolation round 3

Tommy Wells / Drew Lowry (FHS) d. Colton Martello / Brady Corn (CMR) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. Jackson McCoy / Josh Stimac (CMR) d. Kevin Gemberling / Ethan Kunka (GFHS) 7-5, 6-2.

Consolation round 4

Tommy Wells / Drew Lowry (FHS) d. Ethan Vandenbosch / Kutuk White (FHS) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4). Jackson McCoy / Josh Stimac (CMR) d. Alex Galloway / Trey Engellant (GHS) 7-6, 7-6.

Third place

Tommy Wells / Drew Lowry (FHS) d. Jackson McCoy / Josh Stimac (CMR) 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.