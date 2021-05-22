Billet family help young Chicago Steel players navigate hockey, life

Even when no one is in it, the kitchen in Marcy and Brian Gravenhorst’s Aurora home betrays the game: something unusual is going on here. A large bowl is filled with protein bars. Another with Goldfish crackers. A third with clementines. Two large bottles of honey, plus jumbo jars of Nutella and peanut butter. In the fridge, Gatorade. In the oven, lasagna is baked for dinner. Lots of lasagna.

I made two pans, says Marcy.

A lot of food for a retired couple: Brian is 70, a retired computer programmer. Marcy is 69, a retired special education assistant. But they are not alone.

Shall I call the munchkins for dinner? Marcy asks Brian.

Summon the troops! he concludes.

Downstairs climbed Lukas Gustafsson, Jack Bar and Simon Latkoczy, three members of the Chicago Steel hockey team. Tonight and every evening they are the dinner guests of the Gravenhorst; the three players have lived with the couple for nearly nine months.

Three 18-year-olds, says Brian, let that sink in. Hockey players are always hungry.

Welcome to the world of hockey families. The public is so enamored with professional sports, dissecting every detail of the National Hockey Leagues teams and stars, that they may not even be aware of the humble traditions of the United States Hockey League. Here, players literally don’t get anything a step up for them, because that’s what they paid for the privilege of playing the sport. The USHL is a place to hone their skills, get accepted at a good university, and maybe, just maybe, get the attention of the pros.

However, a salary of $ 0 doesn’t leave much for living. This is where rodent families step in to house, feed and mother them, performing various practical tasks, such as taking a few Finns to the Finnish consulate to vote for the first time.

The Gravenhorsts are the oldest of the Steels 15 billet families who sometimes refer to themselves as hockey grandparents before their sixth year. Like many grandparents, the couple sweats the details. Three flagpoles next to their garage display the national flag for each player and greet them when they arrive, plus the American flag above the front door. The players should do their own laundry, but Marcy doesn’t allow teenage men to play with her washing machine. They are expected to put their dirty clothes and linens in a laundry basket which, as every parent of boys knows, already sets the bar pretty high.

The Gravenhorsts do this … why exactly?

For Marcy, it’s all about hockey.

I’m a rabid fan of Chicago Blackhawks and always have been, she says. Theyd welcomed foreign exchange students at most a few weeks at a time. Then the Chicago Steel moved to Geneva.

They were looking for log cabins, Marcy says. Weren’t that far from the Fox Valley Ice Arena.

And Brian, well, he’s married to Marcy, and then there’s the joy of feeding the boys.

I grill, I do ribs, I do pulled pork, says Brian, I also do the occasional brisket, Texas style. We introduce herbs to these children. Many of them have eaten a bland diet all their lives. They really like brisket.

Dinner is all about guesswork? hockey.

How was the practice? Marcy asks. What did you do?

Well, they answer in unison.

There’s a new bruise on the Canadian Jack Bar’s face, the Steel announcer calls him Kit Kat and he shows off his chafed knuckles and a cell phone with video of the fight on the ice against Muskegon’s Quinn Hutson is handed out with appreciation.

Simon Latkoczy (nicknamed Chimp,

for his athletic prowess) is a top goalkeeper from Slovakia, which evokes another appeal of billet hosting.

When I have these guys in the house for nine months, I can ask questions, Marcy says. We have had keepers in recent seasons, and they are few and far between. Wat are they doing? Why they do it. How they do it. When I watch a game, I see something and I can ask: why are you doing that? It does not make any sense.

As?

Sometimes you see a goalkeeper in the goal. The game is played on the other side of the ice, and suddenly the goalkeeper grabs the stick and starts hitting the ice. What does that mean? He signals to his team; the penalty for the opposing team ends in about five seconds.

The cats from Gravenhorst are called Brandy and Mac, after Macallan, Brian’s favorite drink. But the only drink is lemonade. Players are prohibited from drinking alcohol and strictly abiding.

They don’t even ask, says Brian.

Really? Never?

The guys are so nice, says Brian. We don’t gild the lily here. It’s those nice, polite, well-mannered people.

Generally. In six years, the Gravenhorsts have lost two players at the same time due to disciplinary problems. What was it: crime? Drugs? Fight?

No. Too noisy indoor football.

It wasn’t malicious, they just got out of control, the rockers poked holes in the wall, says Marcy. They played a lot in the bedrooms each player has and started doing damage to the house. I called the coach and said these guys should go. He said why didn’t you tell us before?

Without bat families, the Steel would struggle to get a team on the ice, and they know it.

There are horror stories in our league of players in billets going wrong, Steel president Dan Lehv said. We got lucky in Chicago. Our housing coordinator meets families, visits houses, goes deeper, examines the players, the families.

Most players are self-checking.

First of all, hockey players are known to be good guys, says Lehv. If they reach this level, so much is at stake that there is a scholarship for them. This competition is a ticket for 96% of them. They don’t want to mess that up. But more than that, they do come here, their parents did very well. They know this is part of hockey culture, to live in someone else’s home.

Even with COVID shortening the season, there was still a waiting list of families eager to host players.

We were overwhelmed that the families were still lining up to accept players for this season, Lehv said. At the same time, our players have done a great job of taking care of themselves and taking the right precautions so that they don’t take COVID home with our housing families.

While teens are still teens, and at dinner, when Brian jumps up to show off his collection of bobbleheads, the trio politely suppresses chuckles and flashes Oh, that dad … grins at each other. A reminder that not only do the families have to get used to the players, but the players have to adapt to the peculiarities of family life, such as the mischievous gnome figures that the Gravenhorsts generously distribute throughout their dining room.

Decorum is important; their professional fate can revolve around de Gravenhorst’s good opinion.

Our Finnish player, the Red Wings, is watching him, Marcy says of a player from the past. I had an agent from the Red Wings call to talk about Victor. The St. Louis Blues had also inquired about a player’s character, and yes, she answered positively, despite the urge, as a staunch Blackhawks fan, to deny their hated rival a potential asset.

If someone is called up by the Blues, I’m in real trouble, says Marcy. I always tease them, I don’t care what team you play for, but I draw the line at the St. Louis Blues.

Besides hockey, there is a lot of talk about food: the molten lava cupcakes for dessert. Gustafsson, a Swedish / American burger nicknamed Goose, passes the salad.

You should eat vegetables with every meal, Brian says. Even if you take just a little bit, you MUST take some.

Marcy is the enforcer when it comes to greens.

I say look, you are hockey players, she says. What you eat affects your health later in life. Jonathan Toews eats his vegetables. (That’s right. So much more satisfying to eat food you’ve grown yourself, the Blackhawks captain tweeted, promoting his Green Bronx Machine project, which encourages healthy eating and gardening at Chicago Public Schools.)

Once a newcomer missed the unsavory eat-your-peas message, and a more seasoned player unceremoniously spooned vegetables onto his plate and got a scowl.

He said, if I have to eat them, you have to eat them, Brian recalls. And that was it.

Food costs money, and billet families are paid by the Steel: $ 300 per month per player.

That pretty much covers the meat budget, says Brian. We do it because these kids are wonderful people. They work so hard to make their dream come true. They know they won’t make it all, but they work hard for it.

Which brings out another important role for the families.

Families don’t just provide these players with a room and a bed to sleep on, not just food in the form of a family dinner, says Lehv. This is the level at which the cream rises to the top. Players will be weeded if they just aren’t good enough to move on. They are the best players who haven’t been through prolonged breakdowns where they haven’t scored a goal in months, haven’t been consistently scratched from the lineup. This is where hardship happens. These families play such a crucial role, in terms of the psyche of our players, helping them deal with a situation that is completely new to them. They are a shoulder to cry on. They are there for our players in good times and bad, for everything that happens in the life of a 16- to 21-year-old over a nine-month period.

We know it’s tough for them, even though they’re in touch with their family, Marcy says, tweeting their parents’ updates during games.

Many bat families don’t stop being close after players move on.

What I found is that there are so many

relationships developed lifelong, says Lehv.

And indeed, the Gravenhorsts keep photos of players who previously lived with them on the living room walls (where they have a pool table for the boys; there is also a hot tub), and keep track of their current status and career.

So what have they learned to accommodate Europeans?

One thing we’ve learned over the years: they’re not used to American kindness, Marcy says. Normally people don’t talk. When you are outside people will say hello. They do not. We had a few people who asked, how should I respond? I tell them: you can wave, you can talk if you want. Smile.

The Gravenhorsts certainly do. They plan to remain grandparents for as long as they are able.

It brings a lot of laughter and a lot of life to the house, says Marcy. We had nothing but fun.

She has an adult daughter.

Now I am raising sons, she says. The guys keep us young and it’s fun, and I highly recommend being a bat.

The Steel also won the Anderson Cup for the second year in a row by scoring the most points this season: 81. That gives them a home ice advantage over the Fargo Force in the five-game championship series for the Clark Cup.

We got ready for Fargo, says Marcy. This is it, the finale. They are very enthusiastic about the season. They swept Dubuque. They swept Muskegon. And now they are getting ready to play Fargo.

The two teams split the first two games and the series continues this weekend.

The three weren’t so focused on winning that they overlooked something very important: They sent Marcy flowers and made a charity donation in honor of Mother’s Day.

That touched me so much, she says. It’s bittersweet. I want them to win the cup, but it’s a sad time for me. This is when I have to say goodbye. It is with tears of joy.

Contributing: Ashlee Rezin Garcia