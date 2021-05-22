Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis is the X factor vs. Clippers

While he was writing the children’s book, B is for Baller, James Littlejohn chose to include some of basketball’s most enduring superstars to explain the alphabet and the game itself.

He chose a dunking Michael Jordan (A is for air), a Grateful Dead-inspired Bill Walton (J is for jam) and Wilt Chamberlain (O is for a hundred).

But Littlejohn, who grew up in the Bay Area as a Warriors fan, also wanted a younger generation to be represented. For the last page he asked the book illustrator Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and to draw Kristaps Porzingis, a trio of emerging stars whose blend of six feet, shooting and skill embodied the modern NBA.

Nicknamed a unicorn by Kevin Durant Due to a skill of the guard and the center of the body, Porzingis is depicted with a horn protruding from his forehead and a tail from his shorts.

I wanted to think about some of the players who could become future superstars, Littlejohn said.

Antetokounmpo and Davis have become big league S superstars since the books were released in 2018: Antetokounmpo is the two-time most valuable player in the division at Milwaukee, Davis is an NBA champion with the Lakers, and both are once again the center of their respective team title hunt.

But when the NBA playoffs start on Saturday with the fourth-seeded Clippers Game 1 versus fifth-seeded Dallas in Staples Center, a rematch of their first round last season, it is Porzingis whose career has not yet made its indelible breakthrough. A year after the Mavericks 7-foot-3, a one-time All-Stars first postseason, was cut short by an injured right knee, its hard-to-predict impact can best be determined by X, for X factor.

He’s only 25, right? So he could still be a multiple All-Star and always great, Littlejohn said. He could also be a guy who just made that one All-Star team, and he was a bit bumpy through injuries and he was just fine all his career.

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis appears to be passing Clippers guard Reggie Jackson during last year’s first round matchup. (Associated Press)

The Clippers are trying to deny Porzingis the playoff coming-out party he was on his way to reach last August while playing at times, like the second star Dallas envisioned alongside guard Luka Doncic. Porzingis scored an average of 23.7 points. 8.7 rebounds and 52% three-point shooting in his playoff debut, before a torn side meniscus sidelined him the last three games of a six-game victory in the Clippers series.

Watching while I couldn’t help was one of the worst feelings I’ve had, frankly, Porzingis said this week.

(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

He didn’t play again until January. In 43 games this season, he averaged 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds, while shooting 37% from three and a career-high 53%. After missing 10 of the last 14 games due to an ankle injury and pain in his right knee, Porzingis averaged 19.3 points over his last three games while making nine of his 15 three-pointers, a stretch that Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is quite indicative. called. its importance to our team during a radio interview.

He had a great game against New Orleans, he was really good against Toronto, and we didn’t play well as a team against Minnesota a few nights ago, but he shot the ball well, Carlisle said. I watch him move and get his position and things like that, and we see good signs.

The second postseason appearance for Porzingis and Doncic is their first outing with fans, a factor that should not be overlooked, according to Carlisle. Staples Center has sold out nearly 7,000 seats for Game 1, according to the Clippers. Cardboard cutouts fill the remaining seats. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has said he hopes that as many as 15,000 fans will be in attendance when the series moves to Dallas.

For Porzingis there is nothing unfamiliar about the experience of playing under watchful eyes and heightened expectations. Drafted fourth overall in 2016 by the Knicks, his progress has been closely followed under double spotlight from fans in New York and abroad, where he became only the third Let to make it to the NBA. He remains a celebrity at home, whose achievements can evoke a measure of national pride, said Juris Bunkis, a Newport Beach plastic surgeon who has served as Latvia’s honorary consul in California since 2011.

Apparently, he has a very wide following among the Latvian community, which is very, very small worldwide, Bunkis said. There are only 2 million people in Latvia and maybe 200,000 in the rest of the world who are Latvian. But when Kristaps comes to town, it’s very common for local Latvians to go to the stadium with flags or signs.

The Clippers also arrive with their eyes on Porzingis. In Marcus Morris, Kawhi Leonard and center Ivica Zubac, the Clippers Porzingis are returning three primary defenders from last season’s playoffs; Porzingis was min-25 in the 81 minutes that he shared the field with Morris and min-15 in the 59 minutes that he overlapped with Zubac. He was plus-18 in his 13 minutes while Morris was sitting and plus-8 in 35 minutes when Zubac wasn’t on the floor.

No matter how we would match or how we were going to play, I’m going to try and find ways to be productive within our attack and make the game easier for Luka and the rest of the guys, Porzingis said.

He added that we are a dangerous team, we really believe that. We have shooting outside. We have everything we need. We have the tools, we don’t have the experience yet.

When given the opportunity to update the last page of his basketball alphabet, Littlejohn said he would likely do more than just update the Pelicans uniform Davis wore in 2018. He now includes Doncic alongside Davis and Antetokounmpo as the torchbearers of the NBA’s future.

Porzingis cannot rewrite the end of last season either. But facing the Clippers again, he has one more chance to fully show his lofty potential and add a new chapter in his career. In the vocabulary of the modern NBA, only four W’s are needed.