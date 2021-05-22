Prep tennis: Spartans end the great season with dominant doubles | Tennis





In a typical year, Katz and Mosher would clearly go to the state tournament hoping to win a doubles title. But Wednesday marked the last game of the season, as the shortened sports calendar 2021 does not allow a state tournament this year. Katz and Mosher now set their sights on next season as they hope to compete for a state title. For Johnson, his first year at the helm of the Spartans program was a fantastic experience. A 2016 graduate of Corvallis who has a successful preparatory career of his own, Johnson remained in the area after graduating and is studying at Oregon State University. He was an assistant under former Corvallis coach Ken Stevenson for a number of years, and when Stevenson stepped down as head coach, Johnson received a lot of encouragement from players and parents to put his name in the hat for the job as head coach. It was the best experience ever, Johnson said this season. The kids have asked me to come back and all. Absolutely. It’s a family, our team is an absolute family. It was a pleasure to be with those guys every second; the moments sitting on the bus and getting food after an away game. It was all fun and great. Elliot captures the singles title On the singles side of the boys’ tournament, West Albany sophomore, Hayden Elliott, was dominant on his way to his first district title.

