I fed my dog ​​climate-friendly cricket food. He loved it.

I became a mom for the first time this year, at least a dog mom. In January, I adopted my first dog, a 1 year old black lab / dachshund mix named T-Rex. (He has a huge head, a long body, and small, stubby legs; he is perfect, thank you.)

As any new parent, pet or otherwise, can attest, I immediately ran into a whole host of new questions and confusing situations, with tons of associated social media targeted ads telling me to buy one or the other. One of the most surprisingly difficult tangles to sort through seems pretty simple at first glance: What the hell am I supposed to feed this little guy?

Turns out one of the answers may be bugs. Bugs on the ground, to be precise. Not only are they pretty good because Rexthey is arguably one of the best options for the planet.

Like many people, I came in 2021 with a goal to eat less meat, so it was weird making veggie burgers for myself to try and reduce my personal carbon footprint while giving this new beast in my life a hefty helping of meaty kibble. My instincts were right; pet food, it turns out, is a bigger environmental problem than many people realize. There are an estimated 163 million cats and dogs in the US, and their diet is really accurate. a UCLA study estimate that pet foods were responsible for 25% to 30% of all environmental impacts of US meat production, including water and land use, and emit up to 64 million tons of greenhouse gases per year.

And all that fancy dog ​​food that got me Instagram ads promising human-grade food, top-notch meat, or even fresh meal delivery packages can make things worse. Dogs are omnivores and can get their protein from many different sources. Some theories speculate that wolves have higher starch tolerance who could live on human waste were the ancestors of our modern friends. Yet selling premium pet food beautiful proteins have dominated the industry for the past ten years. The trend is so extreme that the author of the UCLA study speculated that a greater emphasis on fancy pet meats actually could compensation the climate and land use benefits of some of the dietary changes people are making by creating more demand for the best human-grade cuts of chicken and beef.

That’s where crickets come in. Insects such as crickets, mealworms and larvae have long been consumed by cultures around the world. Are crickets packed with proteins, fats and other nutrients, and use significantly less resources than animal husbandry. The World Health Organization has said insects have that huge potential to alleviate global food insecurity in the coming decades. Westerners still drag their feet over the idea of eat insects. I hate to say it, but I get it. Although I am an adventurous eater, I am not entirely sure if I want to get my main protein sources from crickets. But my dog ​​happily eats the same thing every day and doesn’t know his butt from his elbow, why not eat coarse but sustainable and healthy protein?

This philosophy also motivated Anne Carlson, the founder and CEO of Jiminys, which makes cricket-based dog foods and treats, to begin researching feeding insects to dogs.

When you think about a person, even if you make a food that they really love, they will only eat it occasionally because we eat so many different foods, she said. But when you think of a dog, they get their food, and if they’re lucky, they get treats.

Changing a little thing about that steady food source, she explained, can make a big difference. Building on the past peer-reviewed research showing that crickets could be a good source of protein for dogs, Carlson began working with the Association of American Feed Control Officials, a membership association that helps the FDA set standards for pet food, to verify that crickets are safe for puppies to eat and produce multiple studies. Both crickets and larvae of black fly soldiers, which the company calls larvae, were approved earlier this year. The end result is Jiminys treats and food, which are made with insects as their main protein source. According to the companys eco computerBy switching an 18-pound dog like Rex from its chicken-based food to Jiminys, it could save 383,883 liters of water per year and cut emissions of more than 505 miles. (Switching from a beef-based food has about ten times the impact.)

It’s good for the environment and good for my dog, but would he like it? I was curious to see how Rexies’ life would change (or not) with an insect-based diet, and Jiminys was kind enough to send me a box of kibble and treats so we could test it.

I’ll come here clean and let you all know that Rex doesn’t exactly have the most demanding palate. I know there are pets who are picky about what they eat, but Rex is the opposite and likes to suck down anything his little walnut brain decides is food. Like his noble ancestors of wolves who lived next door to human campgrounds for millennia, Rex’s favorite pastime is eating trash from the sidewalk.

Still, I did my best to see how the cricket chunks which, besides being a little chalky and greyish brown, seem to be pretty standard dog food for his current Purina chicken and rice dry food. In a very scientific taste test, I put a little bit of the cricket chunks in my right hand and some of its old food in my left hand. Although his usual food contains large, visible chunks of freeze-dried chicken, Rexie ate the crickets first, a win for Jiminys! And then the Purina. (Then he ate something else off the kitchen floor.)

With the initial taste tests out of the way, I started following my vet’s instructions to switch Rex to a new food by slowly mixing the Jiminys with his existing stuff over a few days. After a few days on an all-cricket diet, Rex still happily slurps the kibble at breakfast and dinner with no adverse side effects, digestion (you know what I mean) or otherwise.

The for real Winners from our Jiminys box were the treats in our opinion. As new dog owners know, with dogs in training, it’s quite important to always leave the house armed with extremely tasty treats to get your little idiots’ attention when you’re in the big, distracting world. The stuff that works best is usually fresh, soft, smelly and not the normal food they get at meal times; before Jiminys sent their samples I used fried pieces of chicken or small cubes of cheese.

I was shocked when I opened a bag of Jiminys peas and sweet potato treats. They have molasses, garlic and rosemary in them, so they smell … nice fleshy, which is absolutely both strange and comforting. Carlson said that particular scent was more for humans than dogs.

Since our protein source is unusual, we wanted to make it easy for people to recognize, oh, it looks like a normal treat, the food looks like normal food, it smells good, I’m not afraid of this, she said. While the end user is the dog, you have to get the human to actually buy it for him.

Not that that good smell for humans is wasted on the dogs: Rex was shocked when I opened the bag. It became pretty clear that he was doing just about anything to get one of those treats. A week later, he’s still going broke when he finds out I got the sweet potato or pumpkin bites, a response he hasn’t had on other brands of packaged meaty treats. The treats are priced pretty competitively with similar goodies so I’ll probably keep buying them.

That last point, frankly, is the only reason I’m not yet a total cricket evangelist. When it comes to the kibble, the real environmental game changer for Rexies Jiminys’ diet is on the pricier side. The 3.5 pound (1.6 kilogram) bag only lasted a little over a week, and it’s over $ 20. His old Purina food was about $ 1 per pound (0.45 kilograms). I might want to adjust my budget to save the planet, but is that price too high to win enough users over to make a difference?

Carlson said the cricket powder is the most expensive part of Jiminys products, especially since it still was trying to figure out how best to grow crickets on an industrial scale. (And, of course, it’s not subsidized like meat, which drives me crazy, she said.) Carlson expects the industry to become more efficient soon, especially as more farms open and techniques hone. Other sources of bug protein, such as mealworms, are also starting to hit the market, which could help the industry really ramp up production and cut costs.

It seems that the big brands are also starting with the idea of ​​varying their proteins. Purina already owns it a company that uses cricket protein (as well as invasive carp) to make dog food and started rolling out a new cat and dog food line under the name Purina, which uses the larvae of black fly soldiers in Switzerland last November. In April, Mars Petcare, meanwhile, launched one insect food for cats in the United Kingdom. According to Carlsons, the more pets that switch to insect-based foods, the better.

Expected there would be many more [competitors] over time, and great, I’m all for it, said Carlson. As long as we can make a difference here, I think there is room for many more participants.