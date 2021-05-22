La Salle girls’ team beats Patriot to win Division 5 Championship – Whittier Daily News





JURUPA VALLEY Tracey Gibbs is the only senior on the girls’ team at La Salle High School, and her teammates were determined to give Gibbs a storybook ending her high school career. That memorable finish took place on Friday afternoon, when the Lancers Patriot declined 12-6 to capture the CIF Southern Section’s Division 5 Championship, the program’s first section title. “We absolutely wanted to do this for Tracey and give her a ring,” said sophomore Sydney Sasaki. La Salle High School tennis coach Piya Moranon, holding up the CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls tennis championship plaque after beating Patriot, Friday, at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Ca., Friday, May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

The La Salle High School tennis team celebrates after defeating Patriot and winning the CIF Southern Section Division 5 Girls Tennis Championship Friday at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Ca., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

La Salle High School tennis poses with the CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ tennis championship record after defeating Patriot, Friday, at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Ca., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

La Salles Tracey Gibbs returns against Patriot at CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ doubles tennis championship game at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Ca., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

La Salles Sydney Sasaki strikes back against Patriot during her CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ singles tennis championship match at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, approx. May 21, 2021. (Contributing photographer / John Valenzuela)

La Salles Sydney Sasaki strikes back against Patriot during her CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ singles tennis championship match at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, approx. May 21, 2021. (Contributing photographer / John Valenzuela)

Patriots Samantha Sanchez scores against La Salles at the CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ doubles tennis championship match at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Approx., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

Patriots Sarah Gutierrez scores against La Salle at the CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls doubles tennis championship match at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Approx., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

La Salles Cayenne Lee makes a comeback against Patriot during her CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ singles tennis championship match at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Ca., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

Patriots Haile Ortiz makes a comeback against La Salle during her CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ singles tennis championship match at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Ca., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

La Salles Sydney Sasaki serves against Patriot during her CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ singles tennis championship match at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Approx., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

Patriots Arianna Gonzalez makes a comeback against La Salle during her CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ singles tennis championship match at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Ca., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

La Salles Cayenne Lee makes a comeback against Patriot during her CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ singles tennis championship match at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Ca., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

Patriots Yesenia Madero returns against La Salle during her CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls singles tennis championship match at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Ca., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

La Salles Sydney Sasaki strikes back against Patriot during her CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ singles tennis championship match at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, approx. May 21, 2021. (Contributing photographer / John Valenzuela)

Patriots Samantha Sanchez scores a return against La Salles with teammate Lexizine Gerez nearby during the CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ doubles tennis championship game at Patriot High School in Jurupa Valley, Approx., May 21, 2021. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela) There were times when Gibbs believed her senior season would be completely lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. Getting the chance to help her school win a title was an experience. “It’s been a really hectic year for everyone,” said Gibbs, who plays No. 1 in doubles alongside sophomore Audrey Turner. “It has been quite a journey to start this unprecedented season with so much uncertainty and finish as champion. This is something that I will always remember. “ Gibbs and Turner extended their perfect season by beating their doubles sets 6-2, 6-1, 6-4. “We just started playing together this year, but I think we balance each other out,” said Turner. Sasaki swept No. 1 basehits and posted scores of 6-0, 6-0, 6-1. Freshman Cayenne Lee gave the Lancers a third sweep, this one at No. 2 singles and won her sets 6-4, 6-0, 6-0. La Salle (17-0) and Patriot (19-1) each scored three runs after Friday’s first rotation, but La Salle dominated the second rotation and climbed to an 8-4 lead. Sasaki took the ninth point in the final rotation and Gibbs and Turner took the Lancers to the magic number 10. “I think the parents were nervous, but I thought we could make a move during that second round,” said La Salle coach Piya Moranon. “The girls took care of business out there.” This was also a historic season for the Patriot tennis team, which, like La Salle, played in a section final for the first time. The Warriors lost in the first round last season. “It was incredible to come out and get some fresh air and play some tennis,” said Patriot coach Otis Allmon. “At the end of the evening, it’s a great feeling when you can look in the mirror while brushing your teeth and know you’ve done your best. They’ll be smiling a lot tonight when they brush their teeth. “ Patriot took five of his points in the doubles. The number 1 team of seniors Lexzine Gerez and Samantha Sanchez went 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. Sophomore Sarah Gutierrez and junior Daisy Romero also scored two points for the Warriors in second place in the doubles with scores of 6-2, 1-6, 6-2. Seniors Roxanna Virgen and Stacy Gomez scored the other colon for Patriot. Gerez was 1 of 5 seniors who played games for Patriot on Friday. “Getting the chance to see people again and play afterwards was great,” Gerez said. “We turned the hardships into strengths, and we kept pushing each other. That’s why we’re here today. “ Sophomore Andrea Velandia (No. 3 singles) scored two points for La Salle. The number 2 doubles team of sophomore Izzy Core and freshman Cameron Turner took one point for the Lancers. Junior Ariana Gonzalez (No. 3 singles) took the sixth point for Patriot.

