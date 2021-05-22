The Yankees are due to add an outfielder or three soon

The Yankees are good and deep. However, they are currently going through a bit of a crisis in the outfield, for a variety of reasons. Giancarlo Stanton is on the injured list, Clint Frazier has dealt with a stiff neck and struggled strongly both offensively and defensively, and recently recalled Ryan LaMarre suffered a pulled right hamstring and hit the IL this week.

Most pertinently, the Yankees announced that Aaron Hicks, the regular midfielder, will undergo surgery to repair his injured left wrist. The procedure could potentially keep him out of action for a significant amount of time, even the entire season, although that’s still not set in stone.

As a result of all the injuries, Miguel Andjar and Tyler Wade have spent more time in the outfield than they should. Stanton could be ready to return, but he can’t play outfield much. Something must be done quickly, even a small move.

Brett Gardner will man the midfield for now, but it’s fair to say his best days are over. He’s not performing in 2021 so far, averaging .204, no homers or steals, and a .559 OPS in limited action. The Yankees could and should go to the trading market to try and get their hands on at least one outfielder, preferably someone who can play midfield. Let’s take a look at three alternatives that could work for the Bombers.

These aren’t meant to be big names, you won’t see Joey Gallo or Bryan Reynolds here as they are unlikely to be relocating at this point. A member of the trio below would be more readily available, comparable to (or maybe up a notch) the rumors Delino DeShields Jr.

Jarrod Dyson, Kansas City Royals

If the Yankees want a cheap outfielder who is able to play a skilled midfield and also add some speed, Jarrod Dyson is a possible solution as long as he is not acquired to be anything close to a regular.

Dyson is already 36 years old, but stays very fast (88th percentile sprint speed) and an asset to the glove. So far in 2021 he has three Outs above average per Statcast: one in the center, left and right field.

The issue of Dyson is not whether or not he will need much in terms of player capital. Given his age, he probably won’t. The problem here is that Dyson is a poor offensive player.

The fast outfielder hits .233 / .324 / .400 in 35 at bats, for a .724 OPS. For his career, however, the numbers drop to .245 / .317 / .335 and a .652 OPS in 2,719 at bats. It’s an inexpensive backup option to keep in mind.

Garrett Cooper, Miami Marlins

The Yankees and Marlins have a recent history of making trades. Heck, they’ve even closed trades involving Cooper, like it happened in 2017 on the deal that landed Bombers reliever Michael King.

The 2021 season was a step back from Cooper’s solid 2020. Despite homering against the Mets last night, he hit just .227 / .293 / .375 with a .668 OPS in 140 at bats. He has shown throughout his career that his bat can be respectable, with a .270 / .334 / .431 line and some pop and on-base ability, as evidenced by his .766 OPS.

If the Marlins want to give more playing time to uber prospect Jess Snchez, who brings in Triple-A, they could potentially play a Cooper trade, even though they would certainly prefer to keep him close. Cooper is significantly better at first baseman than outfielder, but he’s the opposite of Dyson: a bat-first option. He would not directly help the situation in the midfield, but shield the full depth of the grid.

Shogo Akiyama, Cincinnati Reds

Until now, NPB alum Shogo Akiyama has been a failure for the Reds. He has a .240 / .344 / .284 line with no homers and seven steals in 183 MLB at bats in his career, falling far short of expectations entering the 2020 season when he arrived in the United States .

But let’s go back a bit: Akiyama, now 33, hit .303 / .392 / .471 with 20 home runs for the Saitama Seibu Lions in 2019. He has a reputation for being a solid defensive midfielder, with several MLB teams following his services. He eventually chose the Reds and signed a $ 21 million three-year deal, but it didn’t work out, partly because of injuries and partly because of ineffectiveness.

The Reds have a bit of a logjam in the outfield right now, with Nick Senzel, Tyler Naquin and Jesse Winker playing most days and other options on the bench and Triple-A. If the Reds bring in a few million, the Yankees could be tempted to try Akiyama as a buy-low option and see if he can produce.