Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts of top model that thrived Josh Allen’s massive season

The Fantasy football landscape has changed dramatically since the end of last season. Receding Kenyan Drake, who has scored eight or more touchdowns in his last two seasons, is now part of the Las Vegas Raiders. How will Drake’s presence affect fellow running Josh Jacobs, who has registered more than 1,000 rushing yards in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings in his first two seasons? Will Drake and Jacobs be a dynamic 1-2 hit, or will they both be in the top 2021 Fantasy football crashes?

To start collecting research for the most up-to-date Fantasy football rankings 2021, you need to evaluate every player in the league, which can be a daunting task.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP barely made the top 70, but the model positioned him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 that would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen eventually became the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, surpassing all three of those other quarterbacks, and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine’s advice reaped a lot of value with that choice.

The same model has a proven track record of providing Fantasy football tips, with AJ Brown also being identified as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. In addition, it has been named former Fantasy football sleepers, such as Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who relied on such players made a run for their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2021 Fantasy Football Sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers predicted by the model: Jaguar’s wide receiver Marvin Jones. After his second most productive season in the NFL, Jones joins a Jaguars attack that has received a massive influx of talent this off-season. In addition to Jones, the Jaguars devoted their two first-round picks to Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence is a generation quarterback prospect and Etienne is one of the most dynamic runners we’ve seen in recent years. Together with DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault Jr. Jones should see more single reports than he has since his days as a relative stranger in Cincinnati. In his last two seasons of 16 games, Jones has 137 catches for 2,079 yards and 18 touchdowns, and the model ranks him as the No. 28 receiver for 2021, despite averaging 48th wide-out.

Top 2021 Fantasy Football Outbursts

The model also projects Rams Cam Akers to drop as one of the best 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. Akers had a normal pedestrian season in his rookie campaign, with 625 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry during the regular season, but showed a lot of promise in the postseason.

In fact, Akers recorded over 175 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks in the Wild Card round. He followed that up with 90 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ division-round loss to the Packers. Akers established himself as the Los Angeles lead by commanding at least 15 carries in each of his last six games last season. That’s a big reason the model has ranked him as a top 10 going back to the 2021 NFL season.

Top 2021 Fantasy Football Crashes

As for players to avoid, model Eagles cites quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of the greatest 2021 Fantasy Football busts. After Philadelphia Carson Wentz traded this off-season it paved a path for Hurts to be the starter in 2021 and the value he added as a runner in four starts last season has got people excited about his Fantasy potential as a full-time starter.

However, Hurts is far from a finished product as a passer-by, while less quarterback depth in Philly means less of his use as a runner. Hurts completed just 52 percent of his passes last season and averaged just 7.2 yards per attempt. He also fumbled the ball nine times and lost two. That’s why the model lists him as the No. 21 quarterback, despite being the 12th QB off the board on average.

