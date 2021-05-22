Sechelt was able to swap the tennis court with pickleball surfaces





Pickleball players hope to score a new surface at Hackett Park in Sechelt by trading one of the tennis courts. The proposal was submitted to Sechelt County by the Sunshine Coast Pickleball Association on May 6. During a regular council meeting on May 19, councilors went on to recommend staff members to first gather public input on the proposal through a survey. “Once you remove one tennis court, you will never go back to two courts,” said park manager Jayme Anderson explaining the rationale for a survey. “There is a really final part on this for the future of Hackett Park.” A staff report pointed to the increasing popularity of pickleball on the Sunshine Coast, with players reporting to the city council on “several occasions” about the scarcity of courts. Earlier this year, a budget survey of parks yielding 125 responses found that 54 percent of respondents play pickleball, while 22 percent play tennis, and 46 commentators said more pickleball courts are needed. The pickleball association proposed replacing Hackett Park’s southernmost court with four pickleball courts with a fence separating the two surfaces. “Players from both sports are increasingly frustrated with the waiting time in court,” the May 6 letter said as the groups compete for both courts. It also noted that anecdotally the demand for pickleball courts in Hackett Park is greater than for tennis, and that tennis players would have easier access to the courts with dedicated pickleball courts, “as both courts are often occupied by pickleball players.” Included in the budget for 2021 is $ 24,000 to get Hackett Park’s tennis courts back to the surface. But if the idea went through, it would cost extra money to install fencing, netting, line paint, and posts. The association said it could look into fundraising. Anderson said the total funding could be “easily double” the amount earmarked. Council members supported the progress with a public survey, which the staff said could be posted within a week and up to six weeks. During the discussion, councilors also asked about future projects at Hackett Park and whether it made sense to receive public feedback on those projects as well. Work is underway on the installation of an amphitheater and stage and a request for quotation is being made to build a new playground. A gym for adults was included in a grant application. Anderson acknowledged, “We are moving forward very quickly without a massive overall master plan for the park.”







